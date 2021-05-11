What the papers say – May 11

The Prime Minister giving the go-ahead for another substantial easing of lockdown restrictions leads the nation’s papers on Tuesday.
The Daily Mail, The Sun and Metro report people in England will be able to hug loved ones, dine in restaurants and go on holiday abroad from next week after Boris Johnson confirmed the country will move to the next stage of the road map out of lockdown on May 17.
However, The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express carry Mr Johnson’s warning that the public should use “British common sense” amid the country’s newfound freedoms.
The move paves the way for social distancing to be removed completely next month, according to The Times and i.
Elsewhere, The Guardian features an interview with deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, who says the party must stop talking down to voters.
Hundreds of NHS doctors have been told they will not have jobs from August due to a shortage of places, according to The Independent.
The Daily Mirror carries an appeal for the Prime Minister to follow through on his pledge to overhaul the social care system.
The Financial Times reports the price of iron ore has hit a record high, in a sign that economies are finally bouncing back from the pandemic.
And the Daily Star says experts have claimed insects should be added to school dinners in order to avoid a “world food crisis”.
