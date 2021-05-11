What the papers say – May 11

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Prime Minister giving the go-ahead for another substantial easing of lockdown restrictions leads the nation’s papers on Tuesday.

The Daily Mail, The Sun and Metro report people in England will be able to hug loved ones, dine in restaurants and go on holiday abroad from next week after Boris Johnson confirmed the country will move to the next stage of the road map out of lockdown on May 17.

YES! YES! YES! Unlocking triple whammy as overnight romps, drinking inside pubs and holidays get the green light.. and Boris finally tells jabbed up and lockdown weary Brits its time to take personal responsibility for your own risk… https://t.co/e1euC9Gcam pic.twitter.com/1jaC365u7S — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) May 10, 2021

However, The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express carry Mr Johnson’s warning that the public should use “British common sense” amid the country’s newfound freedoms.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'It's up to all of us to exercise common sense'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/z06ojdsaot — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 10, 2021

The move paves the way for social distancing to be removed completely next month, according to The Times and i.

Tuesday's front page: Six days until you can hug your family#TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/VliAi63uJe pic.twitter.com/CYpNRfiphv — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 10, 2021

Elsewhere, The Guardian features an interview with deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner, who says the party must stop talking down to voters.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 11 May 2021: Rayner: Labour has talked down to voters for too long pic.twitter.com/33dVLzScWs — The Guardian (@guardian) May 10, 2021

Hundreds of NHS doctors have been told they will not have jobs from August due to a shortage of places, according to The Independent.

Tuesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “Hundreds of NHS doctors set to lose jobs” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/MSXntJKXYT — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 10, 2021

The Daily Mirror carries an appeal for the Prime Minister to follow through on his pledge to overhaul the social care system.

The Financial Times reports the price of iron ore has hit a record high, in a sign that economies are finally bouncing back from the pandemic.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Tuesday May 11 https://t.co/Aln27qNpr0 pic.twitter.com/T2Ri8UhJu6 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 10, 2021

And the Daily Star says experts have claimed insects should be added to school dinners in order to avoid a “world food crisis”.