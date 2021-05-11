PCSO Julia James’ loyal Jack Russell dog takes part in reconstruction

Something went wrong - please try again later.

PCSO Julia James’ loyal dog Toby returned to the area near where his owner was tragically found dead as part of a police reconstruction.

The little Jack Russell was walked by an actress in an effort to recreate the route the beloved community support officer took on the day of her killing and to encourage any remaining witnesses to come forward.

Toby was discovered unharmed at the scene near where Ms James’ body was found after she took him out on their daily stroll near her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27.

PCSO Julia James’s Jack Russell dog Toby was found at the scene (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Police believe there are people who were in the area on the day of the killing who they want to speak to.

The reconstruction on Tuesday afternoon comes as a 21-year-old man appeared in court charged with Ms James’ murder.

Speaking to reporters, Assistant Chief Constable Tom Richards said: “Today on the two-week anniversary of Julia’s death we will be conducting, with an actress and Julia’s Jack Russell dog Toby, a reconstruction.

“Once again I appeal to anybody who is seeing this footage today who remembers anything at all that could be of assistance to the investigation to help us piece together those last vital pieces.”

An actress wearing identical clothes to those Ms James’ was wearing when she was last seen – a light blue waterproof coat, blue jeans and dark boots – set off from the hamlet of Snowdown with Toby on a lead.

Julia James was found dead on April 27 (Kent Police/PA)

She headed through a wooded area that opened out onto a wide field – the same route Ms James is believed to have taken in the moments before her killing.

From there she headed down the edge of the farmland, with Aylesham Road to running along to her right.

Toby, who has been looked after by Ms James’ family in recent days, padded his way down the well-trodden path on what was a sunny afternoon in Kent.

After rounding the field, the pair headed away from the road and towards an area of woodland that is now cordoned off with police tape.

Mr Richards said: “That is her typical daily walk with Toby around the perimeter of that field.

“And finally you will see her concluding her walk around the field and entering the woodland where sadly she was found shortly after four o’clock, two weeks ago today.”