What the papers say – May 13

Fears over the escalation of violence in Gaza feature among a wide range of stories in the nation’s papers.

The Times and The Independent report on concerns Israel and Palestine are on the brink of war after hostilities between the two sides intensified, with scores of people killed and injured amid a hail of rockets and airstrikes.

TIMES: Fears mount over threat of full scale war in Gaza #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/BzXEigoslo — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 12, 2021

The Guardian leads with anger from bereaved families that the public inquiry into the Government’s handling of the pandemic will not take place until 2022.

Guardian front page, Thursday 13 May 2021: Anger as PM backs Covid inquiry but not until 2022 pic.twitter.com/ZxPprpzTxs — The Guardian (@guardian) May 12, 2021

The Daily Mirror carries a vow from the parents of Madeleine McCann to never “give up” looking for her on the missing girl’s 18th birthday.

Masks and social distancing measures will end on June 21, according to The Sun.

Tomorrow's Front Page: Masks in shops AND social distancing to be ditched on 21 June https://t.co/k359QwJHcF pic.twitter.com/9uc4DryHfh — The Sun (@TheSun) May 12, 2021

However, the i reports the final lifting of lockdown measures could still be delayed beyond that date due to fears over the highly transmissible Indian variant.

Thursday's front page: Fears for end of lockdown after variant cases triple#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/ERixwpPxZu pic.twitter.com/TD08tHORxz — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 12, 2021

The Daily Telegraph says new NHS guidance instructs GPs to carry out appointments via the internet or telephone before conducting any face-to-face consultation.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'GPs told to encourage patients to go online'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Ll3nCBonXb — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 12, 2021

The Daily Mail leads with the social care bill for families since Boris Johnson promised to “fix” the system reaching £14 billion.

The PM has been issued with a county court judgment over an unpaid debt of £535, according to the Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 BORIS COURT DEBT 💰 🟥 Mystery £535 county judgement against Prime Minister#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NWRKPa2Tr3 — Metro (@MetroUK) May 12, 2021

The Financial Times reports there are concerns that the American economy is “overheating” after the US inflation rate jumped higher than predicted.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Thursday May 13 https://t.co/BelbCLwXRu pic.twitter.com/Xgh1FH3YMQ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 12, 2021

And the Daily Star leads with a blunder from GMB host Alastair Campbell.