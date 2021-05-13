Eight people charged with rioting over Bristol Kill the Bill protest

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Eight people have been charged with rioting following the first Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.

They will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on May 28 in connection the riot that saw 500 people march on Bridewell police station.

A ninth person has been charged with outraging public decency, Avon and Somerset Police said.

– Benjamin Rankin, 40, from Bedminster, Bristol, is charged with riot and an arson offence

– Jasmine York, 26, from Arnos Vale, Bristol, is charged with riot and an arson offence

– Kane Adamson, 21, from Bedminster, Bristol, is charged with riot

– Mariella Gedge-Roberts, 26, from Clifton, Bristol, is charged with riot

– An 18-year-old man from Springfield, Birmingham, is charged with riot

– Brandon Lloyd, 21, from Henbury, Bristol, is charged with riot

– Stuart Quinn, 46, from St Paul’s, Bristol, is charged with riot

– Ryan Roberts, 25, of Easton, Bristol, who has previously appeared in court accused of attempted arson with intent to endanger life and two charges of criminal damage, has now been charged with riot and two arson offences

– Yasmin Schneider, 25, from St Paul’s, Bristol, is charged with two counts of outraging public decency

Chief Superintendent Carolyn Belafonte said: “The decision to charge people with riot is a significant development in what remains one of the largest investigations ever carried out by Avon and Somerset Police.

“In each case, the Crown Prosecution Service has received a file of evidence gathered by our investigation team and has authorised the charge of riot to be brought. The proper judicial process will now run its course.

“We remain resolute in our commitment to fully investigate offences committed in the vicinity of Bridewell police station and the wider city centre on the evening of Sunday March 21 and we anticipate there will be further people charged in the coming days and weeks as we continue to make further progress.”