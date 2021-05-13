Royal Mail expands fleet of low-emission vehicles

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Royal Mail is expanding its use of low-emission vehicles, adding 29 gas-powered trucks to its fleet.

The 40-tonne trucks, fuelled by Bio-Compressed Natural Gas (Bio-CNG), will be introduced in the North West of England in the coming weeks, carrying mail and equipment.

The vehicles can travel up to 400 miles at a time and are designed to help Royal Mail transport letters and parcels securely while reducing carbon emissions.

The new trucks will operate from Warrington, Chorley and Preston, where refuelling facilities are located nearby.

James Baker, chief engineer and fleet director at Royal Mail, said: “We are committed to making changes to our operations that reduce our environmental impact.

“Bio-CNG is a significantly more cost effective and lower carbon alternative fuel to diesel for heavy goods vehicles. These vehicles enable us to deliver large payloads of parcels in the most environmentally friendly way possible.”

Philip Fjeld, chief executive officer of CNG Fuels, said: “By running on our 100% renewable and sustainable biomethane fuel, Royal Mail will achieve more than 85% reduction in GHG emissions.”

Postal Affairs Minister Paul Scully said: “Tackling climate change is a truly national effort, so it’s great to see Royal Mail doing its bit to cut down on emissions from its fleet.

“Innovations like this are crucial to ensuring we build back greener from the pandemic, and customers will be pleased to know their post and parcels aren’t costing the earth.”