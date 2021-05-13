‘Virtual’ Chelsea Flower Show takes place again to fill gardening calendar gap

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Trevor Nelson, Jo Wiley and Raymond Blanc will be among those sharing their passion for plants as the virtual Chelsea Flower Show takes place again, the Royal Horticultural Society said.

The event at the Royal Hospital Chelsea in south-west London did not go ahead last year as the country was in lockdown, and was moved to September for the first time in its history this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

So, for the second year running, the traditional May slot for the world-famous show is being filled with an online event, with videos featuring garden tours and demos, and inspiration for growing plants.

This year's #RHSChelsea show gardens have been revealed! 🌷 With millions finding solace in gardening as never before, the positive, healing power of plants and gardens is a central theme for many designers. Find out more:https://t.co/Fki0KoOBwK pic.twitter.com/zU3DWV44xC — The RHS (@The_RHS) May 12, 2021

The Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) also said the virtual show will feature announcements about what visitors to the autumn Chelsea Flower Show will be able to see, in what is a very different season for plants.

Growers who are unable to exhibit in September will be at the virtual show with tips and advice on growing plants this spring, the RHS added.

Virtual garden tours will include those of radio DJ and presenter Whiley in Northamptonshire, and DJ Nelson’s north London garden, while celebrity chef Blanc will be revealing what he is growing to serve in Jardin Blanc at RHS Chelsea later this year.

Highlights of the show include The Florence Nightingale Garden: A Celebration of Modern Day Nursing designed by @rmalandscape; Finding Our Way: An NHS Tribute Garden by @NFerrettCohen and @biblesociety: The Psalm 23 Garden by Sarah Eberle Landscape and Garden Design. pic.twitter.com/U65tGsa0BO — The RHS (@The_RHS) May 12, 2021

RHS director-general Sue Biggs said: “Following the postponement of this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show and the huge success of last year’s online event, we want to help galvanise the nation to continue to grow plants and to keep the millions of new gardeners growing this spring by bringing new garden design, plant inspiration and horticultural knowledge into the homes of millions of people around the world once again.”

The RHS “Virtual” Chelsea Flower Show will run from Monday May 17, which will be for RHS members only, until May 21, with content added each day.

– For more information and a timetable of events, people can visit rhs.org.uk/virtualchelsea