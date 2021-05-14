41% of adults more likely to attend an event if required to show negative test

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Four in 10 adults would be more likely to attend an event if they were required to show proof of a negative coronavirus test, figures suggest.

Some 41% of adults were more positive about attending an event such as the theatre or a concert if they were required to show a negative test, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

A majority – 71% – said they would be less likely to attend if it meant spending an extra two hours in the venue to allow for a socially distanced exit.

An event without any social distancing, being required to wear a face covering for the duration of the event and being unable to eat food and drink also put adults off.

People during the socially-distanced Sam Fender concert at the Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The ONS asked 7,617 people in Britain about their likelihood of attending organised events between April 28 and May 3.

From Monday, sporting venues across England will be able to welcome back up to 10,000 spectators, while cinemas, museums, theatres and concert halls will also be allowed to reopen.

The ONS also analysed responses from 4,148 adults between May 5 and 9 as part of its weekly Opinions and Lifestyle survey.

It found the proportion of adults always or often socially distancing from people outside their household, childcare or support bubble has fallen to 79%.

This is the lowest proportion since September 16-20, when 72% said they had done so.

And 83% of adults said they are avoiding physical contact when outside the home.

It found that the percentage of adults who stayed at home or only left their home for work, exercise, essential shopping or medical needs fell to 20%.

This is the lowest proportion since September 16-20.

The ONS also looked at how feelings about the vaccines have changed over time by age, as the vaccine rollout progresses to younger groups.

It found that 91% of people aged 30-49 reported positive vaccine sentiment – up from 74% in December 2020 when the rollout started.

And 90% of people aged 16-29 reported positive vaccine sentiment – a “notable increase” from the 63% who reported so in December.

Overall, 95% of adults reported positive vaccine sentiment, which refers to adults who have either had the vaccine, been offered it and are awaiting a jab, or would be very or fairly likely to get the jab when offered.