Lorry driver jailed over £1m cocaine haul found hidden around bunk bed

A lorry driver has been jailed for nine years after trying to smuggle 24kg of cocaine hidden around a bunk bed.
Robertas Trimailovas, 46, from Alytus in Lithuania, pleaded guilty over the drugs, which would have been worth about £1 million on the streets of the UK.
The huge haul was discovered after he was stopped at Dover on April 5.
Border Force officers scoured the cab of the Lithuanian-registered lorry and found the cocaine hidden in three spaces in the lining surrounding the driver’s bunk bed.
Trimailovas was interviewed by National Crime Agency officers and charged with importing a class A drug.
He pleaded guilty at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, and was sentenced to nine years at the same court on Friday.
Martin Grace, Dover branch commander for the NCA, said: “Drug runners like Trimailovas should be in no doubt about our determination to catch them and bring them to justice.
“Class A drugs bring violence and exploitation to our communities, and working with partners like Border Force we are committed to disrupting the organised crime groups involved.”
