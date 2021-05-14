Charles praises Royal British Legion in message to mark the charity’s centenary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Prince of Wales has hailed the Royal British Legion’s (RBL) “constant” support of the Armed Forces community in a video message to celebrate the charity’s centenary.

At 9am on Saturday, the RBL will mark the exact moment of its formation 100 years ago with the laying of wreaths at the Cenotaph in London and other towns, cities, and villages across the UK.

Charles’s message commences the day’s celebrations, with the Duke of Cornwall telling the charity: “There are few organisations which hold a place at the heart of society in the way the RBL does.

“For one hundred years, the RBL has been a constant, through the annual Poppy Appeal, leading the nation in remembrance, and providing a life-long commitment to every veteran and their families.

“Therefore I wanted, above all, to offer my sincere and heartfelt gratitude to all those who have helped build this wonderful organisation we know today, and to all those who will be part of its future.”

Charles’s video will lead a wealth of tributes from service personnel and members of the Armed Forces community, as well as celebrity supporters including Ross Kemp and Stephen Fry.

Charles said the charity has been a ‘constant’ throughout its history (Peter Cziborra/PA)

A special edition RBL centenary coin will also be used for the coin toss of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City at Wembley.

The RBL’s director general, Charles Byrne, said: “In this, our centenary year, we are focussed firmly on our future.

“Our proud heritage and 100 years of experience supporting the Armed Forces community have built the strong foundations of an organisation fit for the next 100.

“We remain committed to our mission to ensure that those who have given so much for their country get the fair treatment, support and recognition they deserve.”