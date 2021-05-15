Assault on police officer ‘shocking and senseless’, says Home Secretary

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Home Secretary has branded an assault on a police officer who was on duty as “shocking and senseless”.

Humberside Police said the officer is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after an assault reported at an education premises in Scunthorpe at 2.40pm on Friday.

The force said two officers were in attendance at the premises responding to another incident when the reported assault took place.

A shocking and senseless attack on a police officer yesterday. Assaulting our frontline emergency services is totally unacceptable. Wishing the officer a speedy recovery. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/GqNKvGIJi4 — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) May 15, 2021

A 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were taken into custody on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

On Saturday, Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “A shocking and senseless attack on a police officer yesterday.

“Assaulting our frontline emergency services is totally unacceptable.

“Wishing the officer a speedy recovery.”