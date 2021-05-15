Police officer recovering well after ‘shocking’ attack on duty

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A police officer who suffered serious head injuries while responding to an emergency call is said to be recovering well.

The Home Secretary described the assault on the officer in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, as “shocking and senseless”.

Humberside Police said the officer, who was taken to hospital on Friday, is in a non-life threatening condition and is recovering well.

The force previously said he was being treated for serious injuries in hospital after an assault reported at an education premises in Scunthorpe at 2.40pm on Friday.

Police said two officers were at the premises responding to another incident when the reported assault took place.

A 15-year-old and 23-year-old arrested in connection with the incident have since been bailed.

Detective Chief Inspector Craig Nicholson said: “Our investigation remains ongoing into this incident and we will be following every enquiry to establish the full circumstances.

“We wish to thank the public for the warm wishes towards our officer; they are very much appreciated.”

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

On Saturday, Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted: “A shocking and senseless attack on a police officer yesterday.

“Assaulting our frontline emergency services is totally unacceptable. Wishing the officer a speedy recovery.”