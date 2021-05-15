What the papers say – May 16

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Indian coronavirus strain features on most of the nation’s front pages, with some calling for more caution and others urging the Prime Minister to continue with his roadmap to recovery undeterred.

The Sunday Express says senior MPs are urging Boris Johnson not to change Britain’s roadmap to recovery despite the Indian strain of the coronavirus.

Whereas The Observer leads on scientists and other key advisers calling on Mr Johnson to “think again” on his schedule for relaxing pandemic restrictions.

The Sunday People says grieving families of Covid victims have accused the Prime Minister of leaving Britain at the variant’s mercy after not restricting travel from India in early April.

But The Sunday Telegraph strikes a more upbeat tone, saying the Government will step up vaccination efforts to “one million jabs a day” in order to “save summer”.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'Push for one million jabs a day to save summer'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/LKIBFIzZLy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 15, 2021

In other news, thousands of clinical staff at the Government’s test and trace service will be sacked this weekend, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Test and trace medics axed as variant surges #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8TEJxtrL9a — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 15, 2021

The Mail on Sunday splashes with an exclusive saying royal aides “want Harry and Meghan to give up their titles”.

MAIL ON SUNDAY EXCLUSIVE: Royal aides want Harry and Meghan to give up their titles #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/l7m0ofPtQD — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 15, 2021

The Sunday Times also has a royal lead, saying the Prince of Wales plans to give the public greater access to palaces when he becomes king.

SUNDAY TIMES: King Charles to open palaces for the people #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8EZ6bg5q3w — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 15, 2021

The Sunday Mirror splashes with a story saying the daughter of serial killers Fred and Rose West believes her mother holds the key to an unsolved murder.

And the Daily Star Sunday says it has tracked down the ideal person to advise Britons on how to return to hugging from Monday – Starsky & Hutch character Huggy Bear.