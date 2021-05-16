Wales to allow pints inside pubs for first time in five months

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

People in Wales will be allowed to drink a pint inside a pub for the first time in more than five months when indoor hospitality reopens on Monday.

Entertainment venues like cinemas and all tourist accommodation can also reopen, along with indoor service in hospitality businesses as the country moves to alert level two.

Buying an alcoholic drink inside a pub, bar or restaurant has not been allowed in since December 4, with all hospitality businesses forced to close except for offering takeaways when Wales went into lockdown on December 20.

Up to 30 people will also be able to take part in organised indoor events and up to 50 people in organised outdoor events.

Wales First Minister Mark Drakeford (Ben Birchall/PA)

Monday’s easing of rules will see Wales move to alert level two, with First Minister Mark Drakeford saying last week it was prompted by levels of coronavirus remaining low and vaccination rates being the highest in the UK.

The Welsh Government has announced businesses still affected by restrictions like social distancing can claim additional financial support of up to £25,000 to help meet ongoing costs.

Further easements planned for Monday, including allowing small events and meeting people, have been held back due to concerns about the Indian variant of Covid-19.

But Mr Drakeford has said he could give them the green light to go ahead as early as next week if scientific advice is that the variant poses no additional risk.

Scientists believe the Indian variant may be more transmissible than the UK variant first detected in Kent last year, and may be linked to India’s second wave.

Mr Drakeford said there were now 26 cases of the mutated strain of Covid-19 across Wales, with each case associated with foreign travel as opposed to community transmission.

(PA Graphics)

International travel will be allowed across the UK from Monday under a traffic light system, but the Welsh Government’s concerns about reimporting the virus meant it is advising people not to travel abroad during 2021.

Changes to the Covid-19 restrictions in Wales from Monday include:

– Indoor hospitality can reopen with six people from up to six households, not including children under 11, able to book.

– All holiday accommodation can reopen

– Entertainment venues, including cinemas, bingo halls, bowling alleys, indoor-play centres and areas, casinos, amusement arcades, and theatres can reopen.

– Cinemas, theatres concert halls and sports grounds can sell food and drink as long as it is consumed in a seated area for watching the performance

– Indoor visitor attractions, including museums and galleries, can reopen

– Up to 30 people can take part in organised indoor activities and up to 50 people in organised outdoor activities. This includes wedding receptions and wakes

– International travel will resume with a traffic light system aligned with England and Scotland. People living in Wales will be able to travel to a small number of foreign destinations without the need to quarantine on their return. Mandatory quarantine for countries not on the green list remains in place.