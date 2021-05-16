YouTube teams up with NHS to encourage young people to get Covid jab

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A campaign to encourage young people to get their Covid jab when they become eligible has been launched by YouTube in collaboration with the NHS.

The online platform said it can help the health service reach this audience, with 98% of 18-34 year olds in the UK using YouTube each month.

The campaign, with the tagline Let’s Not Go Back, will run on the video platform as well as in the national press, on billboards, bus stop advertising, and on social media.

Dr Nikki Kanani, medical director of primary care for NHS England, welcomed the support of such platforms to spread the message that coronavirus vaccines are safe.

She said: “We want to make sure that everyone, including in younger generations, have any barriers removed that may stop them from taking the vaccine when offered, so it is great to have support from platforms such as YouTube, to reassure people that the vaccine is safe, simple and effective.

“NHS staff have pulled out all the stops to deliver the success of the vaccine programme so far, and I urge everyone to book in for a vaccine when you are eligible.”

Vaccines are currently available to those aged 38 and over in England but Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday that the rollout would be opened up to people aged 35 and over this week.

The Government has set a target of offering a first dose to every UK adult by the end of July.

England’s deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam said: “Younger adults will soon be offered their vaccines and I encourage everyone to get their jab when eligible so we can stay on top of this virus, protect those most at risk, and get back to a normal life including travelling and being with your friends.”

YouTube UK managing director Ben McOwen Wilson said: “We hope that this light-hearted campaign helps remind everyone that there is one more critical contribution we can all make: by ensuring we have the best information on Covid vaccines, and doing our part when our time comes.”