Charles and Camilla learn about Belfast’s history at start of two-day visit

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were told about the rich and varied history of Belfast at the beginning of a two-day visit to Northern Ireland.

The royal couple visited Belfast City Hall on Tuesday where they were welcomed by Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey.

Upon arrival, the royal couple viewed a mural by Belfast artist John Like which was painted for the Festival of Britain in 1950 before viewing a copy of a John Conor painting which showed the State Opening of Stormont in 1921.

Charles and Camilla sign the visitors’ book at Belfast City Hall (Tim Rooke/PA)

Charles then met and discussed the centenary of Northern Ireland with local historians.

The duchess, meanwhile, heard about Belfast’s ambition to become a Unesco City of Music and was introduced to the women’s steering group behind the bid.

Camilla, wearing an emerald green Rifle’s coat dress and matching face mask, designed by Fiona Claire, discussed issues around domestic violence with the women.

Before leaving, they met with council staff who had worked in the community in Northern Ireland throughout the pandemic.