Tributes paid to motorist killed in collision with school bus

The family of a driver who was killed when his car collided with a school bus have said they are “devastated” by his loss.

Chris John, 31, was declared dead at the scene of the crash on the A478 near the village of Llandissilio in Pembrokeshire, West Wales, on Monday morning.

Several children on the bus suffered minor injuries, with two needing to be taken to hospital, following the incident at around 8.30am.

Dyfed-Powys Police released a statement from Mr John’s family which paid tribute to the father-of-two, who was from the nearby village of Clynderwen.

The statement said: “Our whole family has been left devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of Chris, a beloved father, husband, son and brother.

“Chris adored and was adored by everyone whose lives he touched, especially his two young daughters.

“While family was always his first passion, we are immensely proud of his sporting success, representing his country at short mat bowls alongside his father and younger brother.

“Our family have been moved by the support of his and our many friends, both in Llanboidy where he grew up and his home of Clynderwen. We would now like time to grieve and would ask to be given privacy in which to do so.”

Dyfed-Powys Police said on Monday that “a number of children” had been taken to hospital with “minor injuries”.

The bus had been taking pupils to Ysgol y Preseli, a secondary school in the village of Crymych.