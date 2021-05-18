Wednesday, May 19th 2021 Show Links
Bricks crash onto railway station platform after roof and wall collapse

By Press Association
May 18, 2021, 6:24 pm
Bricks and other building materials crashed onto a railway station platform when a roof and wall collapsed (Northwich fire station/PA)
A large number of bricks crashed onto a railway station platform when a roof and wall collapsed.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue said the incident at Northwich station happened at 10.29am on Tuesday.

No-one was injured, but rail services were severely disrupted as debris blocked the adjacent line.

The station was closed following the incident (Northwich fire station/PA)
Network Rail’s infrastructure delivery manager Allan Gibbs-Monaghan said: “We’re sorry to passengers affected by the partial building collapse at Northwich station today.

“Fortunately, no-one has been injured. It’s too early to say what caused this, but investigations are under way.

“Fire crews have now let the scene but the station remains closed.”

Train operator Northern, which manages the station, said journey times would be extended by up to 40 minutes.

Passengers are being advised to check National Rail Enquiries before they travel.

