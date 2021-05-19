Five arrested following reports of shooting in Bristol

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Five people have been arrested after armed police were called to reports a male had been shot in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said that specialist firearms officers were deployed to the Hareclive Road area at about 5.20pm on Wednesday.

The force said this followed reports a male, thought to be in his late teens or early 20s, had been shot and reports of a fight between a number of people.

Two men, believed to be aged 18 and 20, were taken to hospital by ambulance but are not thought to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

Avon and Somerset Police said four men and a woman in her 30s had been arrested and it is believed the shooting and disorder are linked.

Two of the men were in their 20s and the other two in their 30s, the force added.

In a statement it added: “At 5.20pm today specialist firearms officers were deployed to the Hareclive Road area of Bristol.

“It followed reports a male had been shot and reports of a subsequent disorder involving a number of people.

“Two people are known to have been injured and taken to hospital by ambulance.

“Five people have been arrested.

“We believe the incidents to be linked.

“At this time, we do not believe there to be any threat to the wider community.”

Witnesses should call the police on 101 and say they are phoning in relation to log 849 of May 19.