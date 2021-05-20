Air passenger jailed for drunken attack during flight

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A drunken airline passenger has been jailed for assaulting three people, police said.

Alexandros Christou, 21, assaulted his partner, a member of the cabin crew and a fellow passenger on the EasyJet flight to Bristol from Larnaca, Cyprus, in September last year.

Christou, of Rhydynos Street in Blaenavon, South Wales, also admitted being drunk on an aircraft, one count of criminal damage after damaging handcuffs and a police van, acting recklessly in a manner to endanger an aircraft by attempting to open an emergency door during the flight, and abusive behaviour to a passenger.

Alexandros Christou, 21, has been jailed for 11 months (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Christou was arrested by police on arrival at Bristol Airport and subsequently charged.

He pleaded guilty to all seven charges and was jailed for 11 months by a judge at Bristol Crown Court.

Arresting officer Pc Adrian Chilcott, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: “We will not tolerate abusive and aggressive behaviour onboard any aircraft and will always work with the airport and airlines to take appropriate action against disruptive passengers.”