Twitter relaunches blue tick verification process

Twitter has relaunched its verification process, allowing accounts to make new applications for a blue tick on the site for the first time in more than three years.

The social media site paused the process in 2017 following criticism for verifying the account of a white supremacist – after which the firm admitted the system had become “confused” and “broken”.

Under the new system, which Twitter says is designed to help people distinguish the authenticity of accounts, anyone wishing to be verified must fit in one of six categories: government; major companies, brands and organisations; news organisations and journalists; entertainment; sports and gaming; activists, organisers and other influential individuals.

Twitter said accounts must also be complete, meaning they have a name, image and confirmed email address or phone number, must have been active within the last six months, and have a record of adhering to Twitter’s rules.

Dear “can you verify me” –– Save your Tweets and DMs, there’s a new official way to apply for a blue badge, rolling out over the next few weeks. You can now submit an application to request verification in-app, right from your account settings! -Your verified blue badge source pic.twitter.com/2d1alYZ02M — Twitter Verified (@verified) May 20, 2021

The company said that in the coming weeks a new verification application option will appear in the Account Settings.

Those applying will also have to verify their identity using either a government-issued ID, an official email address linking the account to the category it claims to be a part of, or through an official website that directly references the account in question.

Twitter confirmed it was planning to introduce more categories for verification later this year, including some for scientists, academics and religious leaders.

“Today’s application rollout marks the next milestone in our plans to give more transparency, credibility and clarity to verification on Twitter,” the company said in a blog post.

“The blue badge is one of the ways we help people distinguish the authenticity of accounts that are of high public interest. It gives people on Twitter more context about who they’re having conversations with so they can determine if it’s trustworthy, which our research has shown leads to healthier, more informed conversations.

“With today’s application launch, we’re also introducing new guidelines for verified accounts on Twitter. These verification guidelines are intended to encourage healthy conversations for the betterment of the Twitter community overall.”