What the papers say – May 22

The nation’s papers are led by Harry’s latest Oprah Winfrey interview, along with more fallout from the Lord Dyson report.
The duke’s comments feature on the front of The Times, with Harry telling Winfrey he turned to drink and drugs as he dealt with the trauma of his mother’s death later in life. He also criticised his father, the Prince of Wales, for expecting his sons to endure the pressures of royal life, just as Charles has done, instead of protecting them.
The Daily Express and The Sun both lead with the fresh damage his comments have caused the royal family, while the Daily Star takes a typical sideways view of the story.
Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian report the BBC is facing a “shake up” in the wake of Lord Dyson’s report into the circumstances surrounding Diana, Princess of Wales’ 1995 Panorama interview.
The Daily Mail says Earl Spencer, Diana’s brother, has called on Scotland Yard to investigate the broadcaster, alleging his sister was the victim of blackmail and fraud.
The BBC is also under pressure to explain the 2016 rehiring of Martin Bashir, the journalist at the centre of the scandal, according to The Independent.
The Daily Mirror reports Mr Bashir has also been accused of “betraying” former footballer George Best and his ex-wife in a TV documentary.
Elsewhere, the i weekend says parents in quarantine after returning from amber-list countries are unlikely to be fined if their children miss school without permission.
And the FT Weekend leads with AstraZeneca chief Pascal Soriot defending the company’s Covid-19 vaccine after a “string of setbacks”.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe