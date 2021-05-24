What the papers say – May 24

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dentistry delays and a “cancer crisis” feature on the front pages at the start of the working week.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express lead on similar stories, reporting some dental patients are being forced to wait until 2024 for an appointment on the NHS with a number of surgeries closing to new patients.

Monday’s Daily EXPRESS: “The Dentist Will See You In 3 Years!” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4rD9nz5nD5 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) May 23, 2021

The Sun reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have sent save-the-date cards for a wedding in 2022.

Tomorrow's front page: Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds 'will celebrate their wedding' next summer https://t.co/T5mqOGFTgV pic.twitter.com/DqeLMg5VLs — The Sun (@TheSun) May 23, 2021

The coronavirus latest is splashed across the i and Metro, with the former leading on an “upbeat” note struck over the lifting of restrictions in June while the latter says a third of the UK population is fully vaccinated.

Monday's front page: Freedom on 21 June is 'looking good'#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7rQf2fe1ZG — i newspaper (@theipaper) May 23, 2021

The Daily Telegraph reports on experts sounding the alarm after more than 300,000 people missed urgent cancer checks in the last 12 months.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Cancer crisis ‘risks replacing pandemic’'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/WrKBZS3LAk — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 23, 2021

The Times leads on comments from Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden about the BBC in light of the Martin Bashir scandal, with Mr Dowden critical of the corporation’s perceived “we know best” attitude.

Figures on the prosecution of rape cases lead The Guardian, with the paper’s analysis suggesting only 1.6% of cases lead to a charge.

Guardian front page, Monday 24 May 2021: Just 1.6% of rape cases lead to a charge, figures reveal pic.twitter.com/rwdNFdw8V7 — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 23, 2021

The Independent covers an investigation into a “series of baby deaths” at a hospitals trust.

The Daily Mirror writes about thousands of Brits heading abroad to Spain with tourists “defying Government advice”.

But the Daily Star says temperatures will reach 24C next week for a “bank holiday scorcher”.

And the Financial Times features calls for an international response after a Ryanair flight was diverted to Minsk and an opposition activist arrested.