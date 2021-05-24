Northern Ireland’s latest move out of lockdown hailed as ‘enormous step forward’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The latest easing of the Covid-19 rules in Northern Ireland has been hailed by the region’s economy minister as an “enormous step forward”.

Diane Dodds visited the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast early on Monday as indoor hospitality was able to resume for the first time this year.

Indoor visitor and cultural attractions have also reopened and people are now able to meet inside private homes again, limited to six people from no more than two households.

Meanwhile, the limit on the size of outdoor gatherings has increased to 500, a move that was celebrated early on Monday by sea swimmers returning to the coast in large groups.

Open water swimmers take an early morning dip at Brompton in Bangor, County Down, after restrictions in Northern Ireland eased (Liam McBurney/PA)

Restaurants and pubs with outside space were able to reopen at the end of last month.

Ms Dodds said: “It’s brilliant to see things back open fully; we have already had hospitality open to a limited degree but obviously Northern Ireland isn’t particularly suited to outdoor dining, so it’s brilliant to see everyone back into restaurants, hotels, bed and breakfasts, the really wide opening of hospitality and tourism.

“It’s also an enormously good day for families, where we can welcome people into our homes for the first time in many many months … and of course for sports and weddings and so on.

“It’s an enormous step forward for the Northern Ireland economy and we want to see that sustained, we want to see reopening safely and sustainably done so that we can continue to drive the economy forward.”

All tourism accommodation will also be able to reopen from May 24.

Economy Minister Diane Dodds (left) welcomes the reopening of indoor hospitality at the Grand Central Hotel in Belfast with Janice Gault (right) of the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) and general manager Stephen Meldrum (Liam McBurney/PA)

A limit on the size of outdoor gatherings has increased to 500 – a figure that will also apply to the number of spectators able to attend sporting fixtures.

Indoor group exercise is allowed again, enabling indoor sports teams to resume training.

Indoor visitor and cultural attractions can also reopen from Monday, which includes museums, galleries, cinemas, indoor play areas, bowling alleys, amusement arcades, bingo halls and libraries.

with regard to indoor hospitality, people can sit at tables of six with no limit on households. It will be table service only.

Post-wedding and civil partnership receptions can also take place.

There will be no limit on the numbers at the top table, with a limit of 10 for other tables. Dancing will be restricted to a couple’s first dance.

Under relaxations agreed at Thursday’s Executive meeting, Stormont’s Stay Local message is also to be removed.

Schools can resume extra-curricular activities, indoor extra-curricular sports, outdoor inter-school sports and day educational visits.