Former F1 boss and privacy campaigner Max Mosley dies

The former boss of Formula One’s governing body and privacy campaigner Max Mosley has died.

The 81-year-old’s death was confirmed by ex-Formula One chief executive Bernie Ecclestone on Monday afternoon.

Mr Ecclestone told the PA news agency: “He died last night. He was like family to me. We were like brothers. I am pleased in a way because he suffered for too long.”

Born in London on April 13, 1940, Mr Mosley was the son of 1930s British fascist leader Sir Oswald Mosley.

He served as president of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA), the governing body of F1, from 1993 to 2009.

As well as the years serving at the top of the motorsport world, Mr Mosley was known for his campaigning efforts to strengthen press regulation in the wake of a 2008 privacy High Court battle against a national newspaper.

Mr Mosley successfully sued the publisher of the News Of The World after the newspaper wrongly reported he had attended a “Nazi-themed” sex party.