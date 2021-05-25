What the papers say – May 25

Something went wrong - please try again later.

More stories on the pandemic, reprisals for Belarus and housebuilding plans are among the stories making headlines on Tuesday.

The Guardian leads on figures suggesting nearly 9,000 people died after catching Covid-19 while in hospital with the toll described as “horrifying”.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 25 May 2021: Revealed: 8,700 died after catching Covid in hospital pic.twitter.com/LT4mmdflEG — The Guardian (@guardian) May 24, 2021

A suggestion that fully vaccinated people could still be asked to self-isolate if they come into contact with a known Covid case leads The Daily Telegraph.

The Daily Express features comments from Spain’s tourism minister, who said the country would be on the UK’s green list within weeks.

Tomorrow's front page: Bold call! We'll be on green list in two weeks.#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ryXa81YnaH — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 24, 2021

And the Daily Mail speaks of a “raid” on UK firms, with 123 sold off to private equity during the pandemic.

Events in Minsk are also carried in many papers after a plane was diverted to Belarus to facilitate the arrest of a dissident journalist, with Metro carrying the headline “Pirates of Europe’s Skies”

And the Financial Times says Belarus could face reprisals and is facing demands for the journalist’s release, a story also covered by The Independent.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 25 May https://t.co/ICbGg9zmfI pic.twitter.com/50NU1XoZUZ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 24, 2021

Elsewhere, The Times says local councils will be forced to build on greenbelt sites with huge parts of the countryside facing being “paved over” to meet targets.

The i leads on Downing Street being “braced” for claims about the Government’s handling of Covid-19 when Dominic Cummings gives evidence to Parliament.

The Sun speaks of the heartbreak facing Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix after her engagement ring was stolen.

Tomorrow's front page: Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock devastated after thieves steal £40k engagement ring from her mansion https://t.co/vXelJ7PGWt pic.twitter.com/05gESnxx75 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 24, 2021

The Daily Mirror carries Marcus Rashford’s “plea to Government” for extra support for “hard-up families”.

And the Daily Star points the finger at Greenland for the current bad weather “after an exhaustive 30-second investigation”.