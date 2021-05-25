Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to May 21, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (May 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

(PA Graphics)

Of the 315 local areas in England, 134 (43%) have seen a rise in rates, 167 (53%) have seen a fall and 14 are unchanged.

Bolton in Greater Manchester continues to have the highest rate, with 1,300 new cases in the seven days to May 21 – the equivalent of 452.1 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 300.8 in the seven days to May 14.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up from 130.9 to 301.9, with 452 new cases.

Bedford has the third highest, up from 128.1 to 193.9, with 336 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Blackburn with Darwen (up from 130.9 to 301.9)

Bolton (300.8 to 452.1)

Rossendale (28.0 to 113.3)

Bedford (128.1 to 193.9)

Kirklees (70.5 to 106.6)

(PA Graphics)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on May 25 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 14.

Bolton, 452.1, (1300), 300.8, (865)

Blackburn with Darwen, 301.9, (452), 130.9, (196)

Bedford, 193.9, (336), 128.1, (222)

Rossendale, 113.3, (81), 28.0, (20)

Kirklees, 106.6, (469), 70.5, (310)

Hyndburn, 77.7, (63), 43.2, (35)

Burnley, 69.7, (62), 61.9, (55)

Bury, 64.4, (123), 31.9, (61)

Manchester, 62.8, (347), 44.9, (248)

Leicester, 58.2, (206), 49.1, (174)

Chorley, 56.7, (67), 47.4, (56)

Preston, 56.6, (81), 37.7, (54)

Trafford, 54.8, (130), 34.5, (82)

Bradford, 53.5, (289), 39.1, (211)

North Tyneside, 51.5, (107), 35.6, (74)

Worcester, 51.4, (52), 26.7, (27)

Hounslow, 50.1, (136), 59.3, (161)

Hillingdon, 48.9, (150), 34.5, (106)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 48.9, (148), 42.9, (130)

Luton, 47.9, (102), 31.9, (68)

Calderdale, 47.8, (101), 36.9, (78)

Rochdale, 47.2, (105), 42.7, (95)

Pendle, 46.7, (43), 39.1, (36)

Wigan, 45.9, (151), 32.9, (108)

Ealing, 45.1, (154), 31.6, (108)

Boston, 44.2, (31), 39.9, (28)

Lambeth, 43.2, (141), 19.6, (64)

Reading, 41.4, (67), 20.4, (33)

Wellingborough, 40.1, (32), 31.4, (25)

Leeds, 39.5, (313), 43.2, (343)

Kingston upon Thames, 38.3, (68), 28.7, (51)

Croydon, 38.3, (148), 25.3, (98)

Doncaster, 37.5, (117), 32.7, (102)

South Holland, 36.8, (35), 50.5, (48)

Wakefield, 36.5, (127), 35.6, (124)

Selby, 36.4, (33), 56.3, (51)

Central Bedfordshire, 36.0, (104), 31.9, (92)

Canterbury, 35.1, (58), 16.9, (28)

Watford, 34.2, (33), 38.3, (37)

Salford, 34.0, (88), 24.7, (64)

West Berkshire, 32.8, (52), 22.7, (36)

High Peak, 32.4, (30), 38.8, (36)

Sheffield, 32.0, (187), 44.3, (259)

Portsmouth, 31.2, (67), 18.1, (39)

Oldham, 30.8, (73), 17.3, (41)

North Lincolnshire, 30.8, (53), 39.5, (68)

Wokingham, 30.4, (52), 11.7, (20)

Newark and Sherwood, 30.2, (37), 25.3, (31)

Gedling, 29.7, (35), 21.2, (25)

Broxtowe, 28.9, (33), 27.2, (31)

Barnsley, 28.8, (71), 34.4, (85)

Erewash, 28.6, (33), 55.5, (64)

Greenwich, 28.5, (82), 26.0, (75)

Peterborough, 28.2, (57), 26.7, (54)

Slough, 28.1, (42), 28.1, (42)

Rushmoor, 26.4, (25), 28.5, (27)

South Ribble, 26.2, (29), 20.8, (23)

Reigate and Banstead, 25.5, (38), 8.1, (12)

Kettering, 25.5, (26), 18.7, (19)

South Hams, 25.3, (22), 17.2, (15)

Ribble Valley, 24.6, (15), 13.1, (8)

South Bucks, 24.3, (17), 12.8, (9)

Birmingham, 23.6, (270), 16.0, (183)

Tameside, 23.4, (53), 28.7, (65)

Harrow, 23.1, (58), 26.3, (66)

Rotherham, 23.0, (61), 27.9, (74)

Bromley, 22.9, (76), 14.4, (48)

Middlesbrough, 22.7, (32), 41.8, (59)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 22.1, (41), 19.4, (36)

Ashfield, 21.9, (28), 23.5, (30)

Three Rivers, 21.4, (20), 18.2, (17)

North West Leicestershire, 21.2, (22), 10.6, (11)

East Northamptonshire, 21.2, (20), 18.0, (17)

Brent, 20.9, (69), 24.9, (82)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 20.5, (70), 24.9, (85)

Milton Keynes, 20.4, (55), 20.4, (55)

Walsall, 20.3, (58), 13.0, (37)

Rushcliffe, 20.1, (24), 17.6, (21)

Hertsmere, 20.0, (21), 17.2, (18)

Redbridge, 20.0, (61), 15.7, (48)

Lancaster, 19.9, (29), 24.7, (36)

Nottingham, 19.8, (66), 29.7, (99)

Sandwell, 19.8, (65), 21.3, (70)

Dudley, 19.6, (63), 23.6, (76)

Hart, 19.6, (19), 28.8, (28)

Corby, 19.4, (14), 40.2, (29)

Bristol, 19.2, (89), 12.3, (57)

Sefton, 19.2, (53), 31.5, (87)

Stoke-on-Trent, 19.1, (49), 23.4, (60)

Malvern Hills, 19.1, (15), 12.7, (10)

South Kesteven, 19.0, (27), 11.2, (16)

Westminster, 18.8, (49), 21.4, (56)

Gloucester, 18.6, (24), 5.4, (7)

Breckland, 18.6, (26), 12.1, (17)

Kensington and Chelsea, 18.6, (29), 21.1, (33)

Fylde, 18.6, (15), 11.1, (9)

Norwich, 18.5, (26), 14.9, (21)

Swindon, 18.5, (41), 17.1, (38)

Stockport, 18.4, (54), 31.7, (93)

East Lindsey, 18.3, (26), 17.6, (25)

Mid Suffolk, 18.3, (19), 19.3, (20)

Enfield, 18.3, (61), 14.7, (49)

Blackpool, 17.9, (25), 35.1, (49)

Wandsworth, 17.9, (59), 17.0, (56)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 17.7, (23), 12.3, (16)

Newham, 17.6, (62), 12.2, (43)

Haringey, 17.5, (47), 19.0, (51)

Broxbourne, 17.5, (17), 10.3, (10)

Gateshead, 17.3, (35), 11.9, (24)

West Suffolk, 17.3, (31), 22.9, (41)

Lincoln, 17.1, (17), 27.2, (27)

Welwyn Hatfield, 17.1, (21), 7.3, (9)

Aylesbury Vale, 17.0, (34), 15.5, (31)

Bassetlaw, 17.0, (20), 22.1, (26)

Woking, 16.9, (17), 8.9, (9)

Blaby, 16.7, (17), 9.8, (10)

Rugby, 16.5, (18), 30.3, (33)

North Devon, 16.5, (16), 5.1, (5)

Cheshire East, 16.1, (62), 19.5, (75)

Bexley, 16.1, (40), 13.3, (33)

Coventry, 15.9, (59), 21.0, (78)

St Albans, 15.5, (23), 14.1, (21)

Southampton, 15.4, (39), 25.7, (65)

Hull, 15.4, (40), 18.5, (48)

Charnwood, 15.1, (28), 11.8, (22)

Sevenoaks, 14.9, (18), 1.7, (2)

Epsom and Ewell, 14.9, (12), 16.1, (13)

South Northamptonshire, 14.8, (14), 26.5, (25)

York, 14.7, (31), 13.3, (28)

Stockton-on-Tees, 14.7, (29), 16.2, (32)

Redditch, 14.1, (12), 7.0, (6)

Spelthorne, 14.0, (14), 16.0, (16)

Mansfield, 13.7, (15), 31.1, (34)

Waltham Forest, 13.7, (38), 13.7, (38)

Sunderland, 13.7, (38), 11.9, (33)

Wolverhampton, 13.7, (36), 12.9, (34)

Melton, 13.7, (7), 41.0, (21)

Sutton, 13.6, (28), 12.6, (26)

Dacorum, 13.6, (21), 12.3, (19)

Herefordshire, 13.5, (26), 22.3, (43)

Barrow-in-Furness, 13.4, (9), 8.9, (6)

Hackney and City of London, 13.4, (39), 9.6, (28)

St. Helens, 13.3, (24), 16.1, (29)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 13.2, (20), 21.1, (32)

Uttlesford, 13.1, (12), 12.1, (11)

West Lancashire, 13.1, (15), 13.1, (15)

Sedgemoor, 13.0, (16), 16.2, (20)

Northampton, 12.9, (29), 15.6, (35)

South Tyneside, 12.6, (19), 19.2, (29)

Wyre, 12.5, (14), 19.6, (22)

Dartford, 12.4, (14), 7.1, (8)

South Lakeland, 12.4, (13), 12.4, (13)

Ashford, 12.3, (16), 9.2, (12)

North Warwickshire, 12.3, (8), 12.3, (8)

Craven, 12.3, (7), 7.0, (4)

Richmond upon Thames, 12.1, (24), 14.1, (28)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 11.9, (18), 12.5, (19)

West Oxfordshire, 11.7, (13), 10.8, (12)

Brighton and Hove, 11.7, (34), 18.6, (54)

Merton, 11.6, (24), 14.0, (29)

Stratford-on-Avon, 11.5, (15), 7.7, (10)

Lichfield, 11.5, (12), 8.6, (9)

Lewisham, 11.4, (35), 19.3, (59)

Stevenage, 11.4, (10), 12.5, (11)

Tonbridge and Malling, 11.4, (15), 6.8, (9)

North East Lincolnshire, 11.3, (18), 16.3, (26)

Derby, 11.3, (29), 12.4, (32)

Solihull, 11.1, (24), 14.3, (31)

Tower Hamlets, 11.1, (36), 16.3, (53)

Redcar and Cleveland, 10.9, (15), 11.7, (16)

Cannock Chase, 10.9, (11), 6.9, (7)

Wycombe, 10.9, (19), 6.9, (12)

South Gloucestershire, 10.9, (31), 7.7, (22)

Barnet, 10.9, (43), 17.2, (68)

East Staffordshire, 10.9, (13), 14.2, (17)

Cherwell, 10.6, (16), 13.3, (20)

Gosport, 10.6, (9), 13.0, (11)

Telford and Wrekin, 10.6, (19), 13.9, (25)

Oadby and Wigston, 10.5, (6), 19.3, (11)

Daventry, 10.5, (9), 12.8, (11)

Teignbridge, 10.4, (14), 6.7, (9)

Tamworth, 10.4, (8), 5.2, (4)

Chiltern, 10.4, (10), 17.7, (17)

Bath and North East Somerset, 10.3, (20), 15.0, (29)

Harlow, 10.3, (9), 8.0, (7)

Darlington, 10.3, (11), 8.4, (9)

Tandridge, 10.2, (9), 11.3, (10)

Scarborough, 10.1, (11), 10.1, (11)

Rutland, 10.0, (4), 22.5, (9)

Harrogate, 9.9, (16), 18.0, (29)

Barking and Dagenham, 9.9, (21), 15.0, (32)

North East Derbyshire, 9.9, (10), 16.8, (17)

East Hampshire, 9.8, (12), 6.5, (8)

County Durham, 9.8, (52), 11.9, (63)

Thurrock, 9.8, (17), 10.9, (19)

Southwark, 9.7, (31), 11.3, (36)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 9.7, (11), 14.1, (16)

Medway, 9.7, (27), 7.2, (20)

Harborough, 9.6, (9), 34.1, (32)

Islington, 9.5, (23), 12.8, (31)

North Kesteven, 9.4, (11), 12.0, (14)

West Lindsey, 9.4, (9), 8.4, (8)

Swale, 9.3, (14), 11.3, (17)

Richmondshire, 9.3, (5), 13.0, (7)

North Somerset, 9.3, (20), 7.0, (15)

Wychavon, 9.3, (12), 7.0, (9)

Oxford, 9.2, (14), 11.2, (17)

Stroud, 9.2, (11), 24.2, (29)

Thanet, 9.2, (13), 19.7, (28)

Warrington, 9.0, (19), 11.9, (25)

Crawley, 8.9, (10), 16.0, (18)

Havering, 8.9, (23), 10.8, (28)

Southend-on-Sea, 8.7, (16), 11.5, (21)

Maidstone, 8.7, (15), 8.1, (14)

Fareham, 8.6, (10), 6.9, (8)

Chesterfield, 8.6, (9), 9.5, (10)

Hartlepool, 8.5, (8), 11.7, (11)

Mid Devon, 8.5, (7), 6.1, (5)

Plymouth, 8.4, (22), 13.4, (35)

Somerset West and Taunton, 8.4, (13), 6.4, (10)

Chichester, 8.3, (10), 9.1, (11)

Camden, 8.1, (22), 10.0, (27)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 8.1, (8), 9.1, (9)

Northumberland, 8.1, (26), 15.8, (51)

Guildford, 8.1, (12), 7.4, (11)

Ipswich, 8.0, (11), 9.5, (13)

Stafford, 8.0, (11), 13.8, (19)

Wyre Forest, 7.9, (8), 8.9, (9)

Chelmsford, 7.8, (14), 10.1, (18)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 7.8, (31), 10.1, (40)

Cotswold, 7.8, (7), 10.0, (9)

Adur, 7.8, (5), 12.4, (8)

Lewes, 7.7, (8), 10.7, (11)

Halton, 7.7, (10), 13.9, (18)

Broadland, 7.6, (10), 10.7, (14)

Exeter, 7.6, (10), 5.3, (7)

Babergh, 7.6, (7), 6.5, (6)

Epping Forest, 7.6, (10), 10.6, (14)

North Hertfordshire, 7.5, (10), 7.5, (10)

Gravesham, 7.5, (8), 7.5, (8)

South Derbyshire, 7.5, (8), 15.8, (17)

Bolsover, 7.4, (6), 6.2, (5)

Liverpool, 7.4, (37), 9.8, (49)

Copeland, 7.3, (5), 14.7, (10)

Knowsley, 7.3, (11), 9.9, (15)

New Forest, 7.2, (13), 4.4, (8)

Havant, 7.1, (9), 15.1, (19)

Waverley, 7.1, (9), 9.5, (12)

South Staffordshire, 7.1, (8), 8.9, (10)

South Norfolk, 7.1, (10), 10.6, (15)

Derbyshire Dales, 6.9, (5), 6.9, (5)

Forest of Dean, 6.9, (6), 5.8, (5)

Mole Valley, 6.9, (6), 4.6, (4)

Fenland, 6.9, (7), 10.8, (11)

Tunbridge Wells, 6.7, (8), 6.7, (8)

Surrey Heath, 6.7, (6), 9.0, (8)

East Hertfordshire, 6.7, (10), 6.0, (9)

Brentwood, 6.5, (5), 1.3, (1)

Cambridge, 6.4, (8), 19.2, (24)

Wiltshire, 6.4, (32), 11.6, (58)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 6.3, (36), 4.9, (28)

Horsham, 6.3, (9), 6.3, (9)

Shropshire, 6.2, (20), 8.0, (26)

Eastleigh, 6.0, (8), 18.7, (25)

Dover, 5.9, (7), 3.4, (4)

Wirral, 5.9, (19), 7.4, (24)

Elmbridge, 5.8, (8), 12.4, (17)

Eastbourne, 5.8, (6), 0.0, (0)

Bracknell Forest, 5.7, (7), 10.6, (13)

Basingstoke and Deane, 5.7, (10), 5.1, (9)

Test Valley, 5.5, (7), 7.9, (10)

Carlisle, 5.5, (6), 2.8, (3)

Hambleton, 5.5, (5), 9.8, (9)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 5.4, (7), 10.0, (13)

Hastings, 5.4, (5), 3.2, (3)

West Devon, 5.4, (3), 9.0, (5)

Vale of White Horse, 5.1, (7), 8.8, (12)

Allerdale, 5.1, (5), 4.1, (4)

Huntingdonshire, 5.1, (9), 17.4, (31)

Great Yarmouth, 5.0, (5), 16.1, (16)

Bromsgrove, 5.0, (5), 7.0, (7)

Wealden, 5.0, (8), 3.7, (6)

Basildon, 4.8, (9), 15.0, (28)

North Norfolk, 4.8, (5), 5.7, (6)

Dorset, 4.8, (18), 6.1, (23)

Amber Valley, 4.7, (6), 3.1, (4)

Cheshire West and Chester, 4.7, (16), 9.6, (33)

Maldon, 4.6, (3), 9.2, (6)

Rochford, 4.6, (4), 8.0, (7)

East Cambridgeshire, 4.5, (4), 8.9, (8)

Castle Point, 4.4, (4), 7.7, (7)

South Oxfordshire, 4.2, (6), 7.7, (11)

Warwick, 4.2, (6), 9.0, (13)

Rother, 4.2, (4), 8.3, (8)

Colchester, 4.1, (8), 13.9, (27)

Braintree, 3.9, (6), 10.5, (16)

Arun, 3.7, (6), 13.7, (22)

Torbay, 3.7, (5), 9.5, (13)

Folkestone and Hythe, 3.5, (4), 8.8, (10)

Isle of Wight, 3.5, (5), 7.8, (11)

East Devon, 3.4, (5), 7.5, (11)

Tendring, 3.4, (5), 11.6, (17)

Winchester, 3.2, (4), 6.4, (8)

Tewkesbury, 3.2, (3), 3.2, (3)

South Cambridgeshire, 3.1, (5), 11.3, (18)

South Somerset, 3.0, (5), 4.2, (7)

Torridge, 2.9, (2), 2.9, (2)

East Suffolk, 2.8, (7), 7.6, (19)

Cheltenham, 2.6, (3), 5.2, (6)

Runnymede, 2.2, (2), 4.5, (4)

Eden, 1.9, (1), 9.4, (5)

Mendip, 1.7, (2), 7.8, (9)

Mid Sussex, 1.3, (2), 5.3, (8)

Worthing, 0.9, (1), 9.9, (11)

Ryedale, 0.0, (0), 1.8, (1)