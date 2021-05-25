Two members of Irish police in hospital following Dublin shooting

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two Irish police officers are being treated in hospital following a shooting in Dublin.

They suffered what have been described by An Garda Siochana as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One man is in custody at Blanchardstown Garda station in the capital.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Two Garda members are currently being treated at Connolly Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.”