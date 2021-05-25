Wednesday, May 26th 2021 Show Links
Irish police chief commends bravery of two injured detectives

By Press Association
May 25, 2021, 11:20 pm
Stock images of Garda Crime scene tape.
The Irish police chief has commended the bravery of two injured detectives.

The two officers are being treated in hospital after being shot during an incident in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

They suffered what have been described by An Garda Siochana as non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

One man is in custody at Blanchardstown Garda station in the capital.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris also commended all the officers involved in the incident.

“I want to commend all the gardai involved in securing a successful outcome to this firearms incident,” he said.

“In particular, the bravery of the two detectives who were first on scene.

“This was another in a long line of examples of gardai putting themselves on the line to keep people safe.

“I want to wish them a speedy recovery.”

