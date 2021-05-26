What the papers say – May 26

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The cancellation of lockdown advice, the continuing vaccine rollout and the Prime Minister being “under siege” all feature on Wednesday’s front pages.

Ministers were forced into retreat over the “local lockdowns” reports The Daily Telegraph, with initial guidance urging more than a million people in eight areas to restrict their travel.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Farce as plan for new lockdowns unravels'#TomorrowsPapersToday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/ixhMLuEJHc pic.twitter.com/B0jIdTnS4t — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 25, 2021

The same story leads the i and The Independent, while The Guardian reports the restrictions caused “confusion and anger”.

Wednesday’s The Independent: No 10 prompts outrage with ‘stealth lockdowns’#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KZi0C33vB9 — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 25, 2021

Guardian front page, 26 May 2021: Anger forces climbdown over travel restrictions pic.twitter.com/0NcYV7HgTe — The Guardian (@guardian) May 25, 2021

The offering of vaccines to everyone aged over 30 leads The Times, with vaccination rates reaching “all-time highs” giving a boost to hopes restrictions can end next month.

Wednesday’s Times: Vaccines hit new high as all over-30s offered jabs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/7xLGCB88Ip — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 25, 2021

The Daily Express leads with reports only 15 people tested positive for Covid after pilot events, calling them “stunning test successes” and “proof we need to open up”.

Tomorrow's front page: Now that's the proof we need to open up! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/4dL7s7Hsv0 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 25, 2021

The Daily Mirror says Boris Johnson is “under siege”, reporting he initially backed plans for a breakaway European Super League.

Metro writes on airlines avoiding Belarussian airspace after a flight was diverted to Minsk and an opposition journalist arrested at the weekend.

The loss of 40,000 jobs at high street firms bought by private equity leads the Daily Mail.

One job that has not been lost leads The Sun, the paper reporting DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles will remain at the BBC after filming an advert for breakfast cereal.

Tomorrow's front page: 'DIY SOS host Nick Knowles has been spared the sack – thanks to The Sun' https://t.co/YfHxl4MC4v pic.twitter.com/Kfsqifbw69 — The Sun (@TheSun) May 25, 2021

The Financial Times says Chancellor Rishi Sunak will look to block certain companies from listing in London over national security concerns.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 26 May https://t.co/Nfh6lXI2Jo pic.twitter.com/5fdKLQRlNe — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 25, 2021

And the Daily Star leads with Professor Brian Cox fearing “everything we know about the universe could be wrong”.