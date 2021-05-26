Supermoon obscured by clouds as it graces night sky

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A supermoon has lit up the night skies – but the event may have been obscured for many by cloud cover.

The May full moon – known as the flower moon – coincided with the satellite being at its closest to the Earth during its orbit, making it appear larger and brighter.

During the celestial event, the moon usually appears around 14% bigger and 30% brighter but large parts of the UK appeared to have a cloudy night going into Wednesday.

May’s supermoon also coincides with a lunar eclipse which will see the moon turn red, but that will only be visible in parts of South America, Australia and south-east Asia.