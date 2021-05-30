In pictures: Beachgoers soak up the sunshine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Summer is almost here – and temperatures have finally warmed up.

After forecasters noted May was the fourth wettest on record for the UK, sun-seekers flocked to beaches, parks and rivers to make the most of the improving conditions.

And it looks set to continue, with the Met Office predicting Monday will be the hottest day of the year so far – a welcome change from the traditional British bank holiday washout.

Stuart Henderson enjoys the sunshine from his hut on Bournemouth beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Crowds flocked to Bournemouth beach on Sunday (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Zip-lining across the sea from Bournemouth pier (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A sunny stroll along Bournemouth pier (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Although a fine bank holiday is a rarity, in themselves the temperatures are not unusual for the time of year, with the mercury usually sitting in the high teens and low 20s by late May.

The River Cam in Cambridge was busy with punts and kayaks (Joe Giddens/PA)

Londoners enjoyed a performance by percussion group Beaten Track, during a free ticketed outdoor picnic concert in Portman Square Garden (Yui Mok/PA)

Hamish Lamont, five, meets The Undiscovered Creature during a performance at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh for the Edinburgh International Children’s Festival (Jane Barlow/PA)

Despite some bookies offering 2/1 odds on next month being the hottest June ever, the Met Office said there is nothing in the long-range forecast at the moment that would indicate that will be the case.

People enjoy a picnic in Tatton Park, Knutsford, Cheshire (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sue Moore and Steve Curbishley enjoyed the sunshine in Tatton Park (Martin Rickett/PA)

Unfortunately, the bright sunshine did not appear everywhere, though it did not stop some from heading to the beach.

People on Edinburgh’s Portobello Beach surrounded by mist (Jane Barlow/PA)