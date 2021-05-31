What the papers say – May 31

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The battle to vaccinate Britain before the target date for lifting Covid restrictions leads an array of topics on the Monday front pages.

The Daily Mirror hails the blend of warmer weather and the easing of Covid restrictions that has already taken place, covering a busy day on Bournemouth beach under the headline, “Taste of freedom”.

However, the Daily Express says Britain is still locked in a “race for freedom” to ensure all people older than 50 have had both immunisation jabs by the June 21 target for the easing of most restrictions.

The i also says the vaccination push is being “ramped up in a race to 21 June”, a story echoed by The Times.

Monday's i: Vaccines ramped up in race to 21 June #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/GWbpuMhHCa — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) May 30, 2021

Monday's TIMES: Second jabs for over 50s in race to save June 21 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/xX42xp6ofk — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) May 30, 2021

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says the impact of the pandemic on hospitals has had a “devastating” effect on the treatments of other problems, with some people waiting two years for hip and knee replacements.

Similarly, The Independent says the NHS is warning of the pressure on the hospital system in Britain’s tourism hotspots as more people have holidays in the country.

Monday's INDEPENDENT: NHS warns of pressure on hospitals from tourists #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K151zS2ia9 — Helen Miller (@MsHelicat) May 30, 2021

And plans for UK residents to have a vaccine passport are to be scrapped, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'UK vaccine passport plans to be scrapped' #tomorrowspaperstoday 📩 Sign up for the Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/ZQZX4HIo0W pic.twitter.com/9bsEvlhERv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 30, 2021

In other news, The Guardian says despite the lessons learnt from the Grenfell fire, combustible insulation has been put on 70 schools in Britain since the disaster.

Guardian front page, Monday 31 May 2021: Combustible insulation put on 70 schools since Grenfell pic.twitter.com/ctH2tymald — The Guardian (@guardian) May 30, 2021

The Financial Times reports watchdogs in the US are taking a more active role in regard to cryptocurrency.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday May 31 https://t.co/vcQ16DHmZ1 pic.twitter.com/a5G6swVVu0 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) May 30, 2021

And the Daily Star leads on a new hunt for UFOs.