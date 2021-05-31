Ice sculptures installed on beach to highlight climate change

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ice sculptures of children which will be washed away by the sea have been created to highlight climate change.

The 26 sculptures were installed on New Brighton beach in Wirral, Merseyside, on Monday along with a 120-metre sand drawing by artists from Sand In Your Eye.

Members of the public look at some of the 26 ice sculptures installed on New Brighton beach in Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)

As part of the installation, designed to highlight the importance of global climate conference Cop26, 26 children and their families stood alongside the ice sculptures holding plaques with the names of global leaders.

Claire Wardley, from Sand In Your Eye, said: “The 26 ice sculptures of children are a metaphor for the fragility of our young people’s future in the face of climate change, for melting ice caps, and for rising sea levels as the tide comes over them.”

The sand drawing surrounding the ice sculptures reads “COP26, NET ZERO 2050, make a plan for our future”, with drawings of the future the children and their families would like to see featured within the letters.

Cop26 sand art next to the 26 ice sculptures on New Brighton beach (Peter Byrne/PA)

One hundred volunteers helped to create the artwork, funded by Sand In Your Eye and supported by Bezmond films.

It was due to stay in place until 1.30pm, when it was expected to be washed away by the tide.

Jamie Wardley, from Sand In Your Eye, said: “I think that from Covid-19 we have learnt that the human race is indeed very sensitive and vulnerable to disturbance.

Children hold cardboard signs showing names of various world leaders (Peter Byrne/PA)

“At the moment we are the cause of climate change and have the opportunity to stop it.

“However, there are tipping points such as the Arctic permafrost defrosting and releasing tonnes of carbon that will accelerate climate change and cause a chain reaction that will be unstoppable.

“Measures can be taken that will stop climate change and it is evident that this is what young people want.

Some of the ice sculptures of children on New Brighton beach (Peter Byrne/PA)

“They will inherit our future economy and those countries and industries that adapt and embrace the green revolution will prosper.”

Cop26 is the 26th UN Climate Change Conference and will be held in Glasgow in November.