In pictures: Britain basks in Bank Holiday sunshine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Britons flocked to beaches and parks on Bank Holiday Monday – the UK’s hottest day of the year so far

People flocked to parks and beaches to enjoy the balmy conditions, as 24.6C was recorded in Kinloss in Scotland on Monday, according to the Met Office.

This surpassed the previous high for 2021, set on March 30 at Kew Gardens in south-west London, when the temperature reached 24.5C.

But people were urged to make hay while the sun shines, as despite the warm start to the week, temperatures could soon dip – with the risk of thunderstorms on the way.

Many sun-seekers made an early start on Monday…

Beachgoers at Boscombe in Dorset wasted no time in taking advantage of the sunshine, with a sizable crowd on Monday morning (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Busy scenes on the sea front at Boscombe beach (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A busy Bournemouth beach on Monday afternoon (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Daredevils brave the zip-line at Bournemouth (Andrew Matthews/PA)

There was an interesting contrast in temperatures in Merseyside, with visitors to New Brighton Beach in Wallasey greeted by 26 ice sculptures of children as part of an environmental campaign (Peter Byrne/PA)

Toby Heptinstall, three, with one of the ice sculptures. Campaigners are calling on world leaders to commit to net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, ahead of the forthcoming Cop26 global climate conference (Peter Byrne/PA)

Although a fine bank holiday is rare, the temperatures are not unusual for the time of year, with the mercury usually sitting in the high teens and low 20s by late May.

The Met Office warned previously that levels of harmful UV light will be very high over the coming days, and advised people to wear plenty of sunscreen.

Venturing across the stepping stones at Bolton Abbey in North Yorkshire (PA)

A woman takes her dog paddle-boarding on the canal in Paddington Basin, north London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Canoeing on the colourful canal in Paddington Basin (Aaron Chown/PA)

People ride pedalos on the Serpentine in Hyde Park, London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Cooling off in Warleigh Weir, Bath (Ben Birchall/PA)

Soaking up the sun near Warleigh Weir (Ben Birchall/PA)

Punting and kayaking on the River Cam at Grantchester Meadows near Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Harvey the cocker spaniel plays in the Irish Sea at Murlough Beach in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)