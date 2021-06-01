Man sought after woman and child found dead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police are hunting for a 29-year-old man in connection with the deaths of a woman and child.

Members of the public have been warned not to approach Daniel Boulton, whom detectives want to trace following the deaths in the Lincolnshire market town of Louth.

Lincolnshire Police, who issued a photograph of Boulton, said in a statement: “We are urgently appealing for information or sightings of Daniel Boulton following the death of a woman and child in Louth.

We are urgently appealing for information or sightings of Daniel Boulton following the death of a woman and child in Louth. You should not approach him but instead call 999 quoting Incident 445 of 31st May. More info here: https://t.co/fVdNMeWIDn pic.twitter.com/SsAf2KiKFo — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) June 1, 2021

“Officers were called to an address on the town’s High Holme Road at 8.29pm last night after being informed by our colleagues in the ambulance service.

“Sadly, a woman and a child were found dead at the property.

“An investigation has been launched and we are appealing for any sightings or information that could help us to find Daniel Boulton, who is aged 29.

“You should not approach him but instead call 999 quoting incident 445 of 31st May.”