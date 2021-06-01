Abandoned Staffie turns life around to sniff out danger at royal events

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A “superstar” Staffie found unwanted four years ago has received a new lease of life as a protection dog at events featuring the royal family and other VIPs.

Roxy, the first explosives search Staffie in the UK, was rescued by RSPCA officers in 2017 after being abandoned by her owner.

She now helps sniff out danger for Hampshire and Thames Valley police’s specialist search unit, recently helping ensure the safety of events such as Princess Beatrice’s wedding and the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral.

While German shepherds, Labradors and spaniels are more commonly known for their police work, staff spotted potential in Roxy when she came into the care of West Hatch Animal Centre in Somerset.

Roxy and her partner, Pc Camilla Carter (Thames Valley Police/PA)

RSPCA supervisor Sue Dicks said: “Roxy was the right age, was good around people and other dogs, and was really confident.

“She was also very ball-focused – something that’s really important in training – and was incredibly determined.”

Five-year-old Roxy and her human partner Pc Camilla Carter completed their training in February 2020.

Roxy’s role is to detect the scent of explosives and carry out security sweeps before high-profile public events and VIP visits.

The team search for suspicious packages, sweep venues ahead of royal and ministerial visits, respond to bomb threats and search private jets.

Pc Carter said: “I’m incredibly proud of her for carrying out such an important job ahead of such large events, both happy and sad.”

She added: “Roxy is a superstar. She is intelligent, very systematic and thorough. I love working by her side, she’s my crew mate and we have each other’s backs.

“I’m sure she was born to do this; I couldn’t imagine her doing anything else.”