What the papers say – June 2

The hope prompted by a historic day without any coronavirus fatalities is balanced by the reality of surging case numbers on Wednesday’s front pages.

The Daily Express and Daily Mirror report the UK has had its first day of “zero” Covid-19 deaths since the pandemic, in a story also covered by Metro, which notes the milestone was recorded as daily cases doubled in a month due to the Indian variant.

Tomorrow's front page: ZERO – UK records no Covid deaths for first time since pandemic began.#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/A7dk2Op0Nz — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 1, 2021

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 NOT A SINGLE COVID DEATH IN THE UK 👏 🟥 The first time since start of pandemic 🟥 But scientists urge caution as cases rise 🟥 And Scots slow down lockdown easing #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OzjTj3RNlL — Metro (@MetroUK) June 1, 2021

The i says Downing Street has cited current data as showing the planned ending of lockdown on June 21 is on track.

Wednesday's front page: Hopes rise for 21 June after zero UK deaths #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nBA70twY6I — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 1, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to deliver a full easing of restrictions on June 21, according to The Daily Telegraph and The Times.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM under pressure to deliver on June 21'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/6kHipqPNTS — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 1, 2021

The Daily Mail reports the PM has been told to ignore “an insidious campaign to keep curbs” because the day without any Covid-19 deaths being recorded means the UK has “nothing to fear from freedom”.

Education recovery commissioner Sir Kevan Collins is quoted in The Guardian as saying “more will be needed” of the funding promised in the Government’s post-pandemic catch-up plans for the sector, in a claim echoed by school leaders in The Independent.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 2 June 2021: Covid tuition catch-up plan dismissed as 'inadequate' pic.twitter.com/ynhcHUdCjv — The Guardian (@guardian) June 1, 2021

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Covid school funding not enough, teachers warn #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/rT19oD8Mg9 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 2, 2021

The Financial Times covers a 2% rise in Eurozone inflation in May, which it says is the first time the rate has surpassed the European Central Bank’s target in more than two years.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, international edition, Wednesday 2 June https://t.co/kh0esqlal0 pic.twitter.com/WRfU6Gwdb2 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 1, 2021

And there is a “dollop of good news” from the Daily Star, who reports Heinz will start making ketchup again in the UK for the first time this century.