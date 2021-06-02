‘Horror film’ crash scene was actually tomato puree spillage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The A14 in Cambridgeshire was left looking like a scene from a “horror film” after a lorry crash saw tomato puree spilled across the tarmac.

A 23-mile westbound stretch of the road from Cambridge to Brampton was closed after the collision between two lorries on Tuesday evening.

Cambridgeshire Police tweeted: “What looked like the set of a horror film was actually thousands of squashed tomatoes.”

Several social media users made light of the news, with one tweeting: “I went pasta that. Took a while for the traffic to ketchup.”

(Highways England)

“And I imagine when it does reopen cars will have to passata slow speed?” joked another.

Others commented that it was fortunate that the crash didn’t take place at Spaghetti Junction.

The road closure was lifted at 2.03pm on Wednesday.

Ahead of the road being reopened, a spokesman for Highways England said: “Emergency resurfacing work is taking place where the incident occurred around 7.10pm yesterday evening, involving two HGVs, one of which lost its load and damaged the carriageway.”

The Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit confirmed on Twitter that there were two vehicles involved, with one driver injured.

The unit said that an investigation into the incident is ongoing.