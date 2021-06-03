What the papers say – June 3

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fall-out over the head of the Government’s pandemic recovery effort for schools quitting his post dominates the nation’s papers, as well as news of another Covid variant.

The Daily Express leads on Sir Kevan Collins’s resignation over what he calls No 10’s underfunding of the schools catch-up programme.

The Daily Mirror splashes with the same story and blames Prime Minister Boris Johnson with its headline of “You’ve let down the childen … again”.

The Times leads on a column within its pages from Sir Kevan and says he has told Mr Johnson he has “failed a generation of children”.

TIMES: You’ve failed a generation of children, Johnson told #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/J1Y2ogTPSc — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 2, 2021

Metro, however, sets its sights on Education Secretary Gavin Williamson over the story, saying “It’s an ‘F’ for failed Gavin!”

Tomorrow's paper tonight 📰 IT'S AN 'F' FOR FAILED GAVIN! ❌ 🟥 School crisis catch-up tsar quits over funding row🟥 He wanted £15bn for recovery plan but got just £1.4bn🟥 Education sec left in limbo as he admits more is needed#tomorrowspapertoday pic.twitter.com/uF8PaqKOtt — Metro (@MetroUK) June 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says foreign holidays are now under threat due to a concerning new strain of coronavirus dubbed the “Nepal variant”.

Doubt over the unlocking deadline of June 21 is impacting the Government’s green list of countries for foreign travel, according to the i.

The Independent leads on Mr Johnson casting doubt on the unlocking date by saying key data about protecting the vulnerable from Covid is “still ambiguous”.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Covid data on lockdown ‘ambiguous’ PM admits #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/X3ystOth2z — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 2, 2021

And The Daily Telegraph covers Sir Kevin’s departure and potential cuts to the green list.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'School tsar quits over catch-up funding'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/zfGOSVBvB9 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 2, 2021

In other news, The Guardian splashes with a special report about the effect of the pandemic on Gen Z.

Guardian front page, Thursday 3 June 2021: Gen Z: A generation feeling betrayed and ready to fight back pic.twitter.com/OnIBZt2yJQ — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 2, 2021

The Financial Times has a new angle on the Greensill saga involving an allegedly suspicious invoice to Credit Suisse from industrialist Sanjeev Gupta’s business empire.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 3 June https://t.co/O7iBE7pOkq pic.twitter.com/gokNGwcyl2 — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 2, 2021

And the Daily Star reports on the effect of the heat on bees under a headline of “Global swarming”.