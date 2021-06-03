What the papers say – June 3

Fall-out over the head of the Government’s pandemic recovery effort for schools quitting his post dominates the nation’s papers, as well as news of another Covid variant.
The Daily Express leads on Sir Kevan Collins’s resignation over what he calls No 10’s underfunding of the schools catch-up programme.
The Daily Mirror splashes with the same story and blames Prime Minister Boris Johnson with its headline of “You’ve let down the childen … again”.
The Times leads on a column within its pages from Sir Kevan and says he has told Mr Johnson he has “failed a generation of children”.
Metro, however, sets its sights on Education Secretary Gavin Williamson over the story, saying “It’s an ‘F’ for failed Gavin!”
Meanwhile, the Daily Mail says foreign holidays are now under threat due to a concerning new strain of coronavirus dubbed the “Nepal variant”.
Doubt over the unlocking deadline of June 21 is impacting the Government’s green list of countries for foreign travel, according to the i.
The Independent leads on Mr Johnson casting doubt on the unlocking date by saying key data about protecting the vulnerable from Covid is “still ambiguous”.
And The Daily Telegraph covers Sir Kevin’s departure and potential cuts to the green list.
In other news, The Guardian splashes with a special report about the effect of the pandemic on Gen Z.
The Financial Times has a new angle on the Greensill saga involving an allegedly suspicious invoice to Credit Suisse from industrialist Sanjeev Gupta’s business empire.
And the Daily Star reports on the effect of the heat on bees under a headline of “Global swarming”.
