UK ticket-holder scoops £111m EuroMillions jackpot

A UK ticket-holder has scooped the jackpot prize of £111 million in Friday’s Euromillions draw.

The lucky player matched all five Euromillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers.

Players are being urged to check their tickets in order to claim the prize of £111,540,000.00.

Some #winning news to put a smile on your face 🤩The #EuroMillions jackpot has just been won, check those tickets!#NationalLottery #DreamComeTrueMoney pic.twitter.com/txgCA11Mp2 — The National Lottery (@TNLUK) June 4, 2021

The winning EuroMillions numbers were 07, 20, 36, 40, 46 and the winning Lucky Star numbers were 02 and 04.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said, “What amazing news, one UK winner has scooped the incredible £111 million EuroMillions jackpot in tonight’s special Super Jackpot draw.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky jackpot winner.”

It is the fourth UK EuroMillions jackpot winner this year, after two jackpots were won in April and another in the draw on New Year’s Day.

The lucky winner, whoever they are, may wish to celebrate with a bottle of Louis Roederer, Cristal Rose Vinotheque Champagne 1996, available from Harrods at £1,900 a pop.

With enough cash to buy just over 58,400 bottles, the celebrations are sure to last a while.

And despite foreign holiday plans still looking shaky for Britons this summer, they could treat their partner to a private island, such as Pumpkin Key island in Florida, US – costing 95 million dollars (£67 million).

The highest ever UK winner claimed a jackpot of £170 million in October 2019, but chose to stay anonymous.

The record for the highest amount ever won in the Euromillions was set in February of this year, where a Swiss player took home 210 million euros, the equivalent of almost £180 million.