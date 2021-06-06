Harry and Meghan reveal where daughter Lili was born

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen to reveal where their baby girl was born, a detail that was kept secret when their first child Archie arrived.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, according to the couple’s statement announcing the birth of their daughter.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is a 519-bed acute care teaching hospital and trauma centre, the largest of its kind between Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area, its website says.

It was founded in 1888 by 50 women determined to provide a healthcare facility for the growing community of Santa Barbara.

Archie was born at London’s private Portland Hospital, favoured by those wanting a money-no-object birthing experience, on May 6 2019 weighing 7lb 3oz.

Buckingham Palace announced Meghan was in labour just before 2pm, but in fact the duchess had given birth more than eight hours earlier at 5.26am.

The couple declined to confirm where Archie’s birth took place, but inevitably his birth certificate later showed he was born at the private Portland Hospital in London.

An overjoyed Harry, speaking at Windsor Castle’s Royal Mews, confirmed the news of his son’s birth saying: “I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy earlier this morning, a very healthy boy.”

He added: “As every father and parent will ever say, you know, your baby is absolutely amazing, but this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon.”

Two days later baby Archie was introduced to the world at a photocall in the castle’s St George’s Hall, with Meghan declaring: “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing.

“I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”

This time round, a statement from the couple’s press secretary announced the birth of their daughter two days after it took place.

A photo has yet to be released, but the statement confirmed the time, date and place of birth, as well as the baby’s weight and confirmation that mother and child are “healthy and well”.

It also explained that the baby was named after her great-grandmother and late grandmother.

The official statement appeared on the Archewell website alongside a message from Harry and Meghan which said: “On June 4, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili.

“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.

“Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”

Following on from keeping Archie’s place of birth secret, privacy was also a key part of the royal christening, which was held in July in a small chapel inside Windsor Castle.

Royal baptisms are traditionally private but Harry and Meghan went one step further by going against convention and deciding not to announce Archie’s godparents, with the couple facing criticism from some quarters.

Photographs were taken by their personal wedding photographer Chris Allerton, with a couple of images released publicly afterwards.

Archie’s first few months were spent in the sanctuary of Frogmore Cottage, the Sussexes’ bolthole in Windsor Home Park in Berkshire, close to the Queen’s residence Windsor Castle.

The Grade II listed property, which has four bedrooms and a nursery, is set close to the winding lakes, wooded mounds, glades, walks and bridges of the gardens at Frogmore.

Lili is likely to spend her early days with her big brother Archie at their parents’ £11 million forever mansion in Montecito, California.