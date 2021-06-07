What the papers say – June 7

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Many of Monday’s papers are led by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcoming a baby daughter.

The Sun, Daily Mirror and Metro report the royal family have celebrated the birth of Lilibet “Lili” Diana, who was born on Friday in California.

On tomorrow's front page: Meghan and Harry announce birth of baby girl Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor https://t.co/CPop1O0dAR pic.twitter.com/IUUavfV54o — The Sun (@TheSun) June 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the Daily Star carries a slightly sideways view of the story.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph leads with Health Secretary Matt Hancock hinting at a possible delay to England’s planned June 21 reopening, with The Independent reporting hospital admissions will be key to the decision.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Hancock hints at delay to reopening'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter https://t.co/UsfUCzx4yO pic.twitter.com/1Nb7W8O78Z — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 6, 2021

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Hospitals key to 21 June decision, says Hancock #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0gW8ipLoTX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 6, 2021

The race is on to fully vaccinate as many people as possible prior to June 21, according to the Daily Express and i.

EXPRESS: Vaccine battle to save June 21 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/um8xiIuseR — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 6, 2021

I: UK in race to stop spread of long Covid #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YxT52cgfiC — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 6, 2021

The Daily Mail says Tory MPs have urged the Government to hold firm on the reopening.

The Times reports on “airport chaos” as thousands of holidaymakers rush to return from Portugal before new quarantine rules come into effect on Tuesday.

Experts warn in The Guardian that Amazon may escape a G7 deal to make the world’s biggest companies pay more tax.

Guardian front page, Monday 7 June 2021: Global deal may let Amazon off hook on tax, say experts pic.twitter.com/QDMVK9nHRJ — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 6, 2021

And the Financial Times reports a global microchip shortage may last “another year at least”.