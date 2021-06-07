Second dose vaccine rates ‘lowest among Pakistani and Bangladeshi over-70s’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People from Pakistani and Bangladeshi backgrounds have the lowest rates of receiving a second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine among all ethnic groups in England, figures suggest.

Some 82.4% of people aged 70 and over from a Pakistani background with a first dose of the vaccine were likely to have received a second dose by May 9, along with 82.7% of those from a Bangladeshi background.

The equivalent rate for people identifying as white British is 96.3%.

(PA Graphics)

The data has been compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), and is based on first dose vaccinations received before March 15.

This is to allow for sufficient time for a second dose of vaccine to have been offered and/or received.

The figures suggest 84.0% of people identifying as black African with a first dose of a vaccine went on to receive a second dose, along with 87.0% of those identifying as black Caribbean.

First dose vaccination rates were lowest for these two groups, the ONS said – but second dose rates are slightly higher than those for people from Pakistani and Bangladeshi backgrounds.

Vaccination rates for second doses also differ by religious affiliation.

(PA Graphics)

The lowest rates among people aged 70 and over were for those who identified as Muslim (84.7%) or Buddhist (93.3%), while the figures for people identifying as Jewish or Christian were 96.9% and 96.2% respectively.

For those identifying as Hindu the rate was 95.4%, and for Sikh it was 94.3%.

Among all people aged 70 and over in England who had received a first dose of the vaccine by March 15, 96.0% are estimated to have received a second dose by May 9, the ONS found.

This rate was marginally higher for men (96.2%) than women (95.8%).