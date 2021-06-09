What the papers say – June 9

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Some of Wednesday’s papers are led by outrage at a reported move from Oxford university students to distance themselves from the monarchy.

The Daily Mail and Daily Express lead with “fury” over reports that students from Oxford University’s Magdalen College Middle Common Room voted to remove the Queen’s portrait because she is a symbol of colonialism.

The Guardian reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak is willing to accept a “short postponement” of England’s scheduled June 21 reopening date amid concerns over the spread of the Indian variant.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 9 June 2021: Sunak open to four-week delay to lockdown easing pic.twitter.com/7QOJWltmb1 — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 8, 2021

The i says a rush of under-30s to receive their jabs boosted hopes for the end to restrictions to proceed as planned, while an estimated 50,000 weddings could be at risk if the lockdown is extended, according to the Daily Mirror.

Wednesday's front page@ Fresh rush to get jabs raises hopes for end of lockdown #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QprxitCD4G — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 8, 2021

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph carries an interview with Lord Andrew Lloyd-Webber, who says he is determined to open his theatres on June 21 and is prepared to be arrested if authorities try to intervene.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'You’ll have to arrest us to stop us reopening'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/ebFviXPvJc — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 8, 2021

The Times reports the Government has been accused of a U-turn on foreign holidays after Britons were urged to remain in the UK instead of travelling abroad.

TIMES: Ministers under fire for summer holiday muddle #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Dr2jL3rHD2 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 8, 2021

The Independent leads with trade tensions over the Northern Ireland border threatening to escalate.

The Financial Times reports Mr Sunak is pushing for the City’s big banks to receive an exemption from the G7’s proposed new global tax system.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 9 June https://t.co/pnwU7nWpJN pic.twitter.com/IAT10eqwUg — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 8, 2021

An international police operation netting hundreds of arrests through a fake messaging app is covered by Metro.

And the Daily Star dedicates its front page to the space race between Sir Richard Branson and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.