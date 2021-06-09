Indiana Jones? I’m his stunt double, says Harrison Ford

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Harrison Ford told a young fan he is Indiana Jones’s stunt double when the star was spotted on location in North Yorkshire, the boy’s mother has revealed.

The 78-year-old actor tipped his famous hat when he was seen in the village of Grosmont, where scenes for the fifth instalment of the Indiana Jones series are in production.

Ford had emerged from a tunnel in the village – which has a stop on the North Yorks Moors Railway – when eight-year-old Evan Laven noticed him.

Harrison Ford was spotted filming in North Yorkshire (North Yorkshire County Council/PA)

The youngster asked if he was Indiana Jones, said his mother Vicki, a deputy head teacher in nearby Staithes.

She said: “He tipped his hat and said no, he was the stunt double.

“It was absolutely amazing, it really made my son’s day.

“We knew they were filming, but didn’t realise Harrison Ford was there.



“He came out of the tunnel in his full gear – I just couldn’t speak.



“He could not believe Harrison Ford had spoken to him and thought his friends at school would not believe him, but we have the photograph.”

Indiana Jones fan Evan Laven, with his mother Vicki, in Grosmont (North Yorkshire County Council/PA)

Ford was seen in cycling gear having a meal at a pub in North Shields, North Tyneside, on Tuesday.

Singer Sam Fender expressed his surprise at the star turning up in his home town.

He tweeted: “I still can’t get over the fact that Harrison Ford was in North Shields today. Han Solo was on the Fish Quay man. Shields is the one.”

I still can’t get over the fact that Harrison Ford was in North Shields today. Han Solo was on the Fish Quay man. Shields is the one ☝️ — Sam Fender (@samfendermusic) June 8, 2021

Filming is also understood to be scheduled for Bamburgh Castle in Northumberland, which has temporarily closed to the public.

In recent weeks Tom Cruise has also been seen on location in North Yorkshire, filming a new Mission Impossible movie.

Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire County Council, said: “We have many wonderful places to visit across the county and it is a pleasure to see people once again able to enjoy them as the pandemic road map moves forwards.



“It is also marvellous to see the county is being increasingly recognised as a location for the movie industry and films like Indiana Jones will help present North Yorkshire to an international audience.”