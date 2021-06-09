UK records highest number of daily coronavirus cases since late February

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The UK has recorded its highest number of new confirmed coronavirus cases since late February, new figures have shown.

As of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 7,540 lab-confirmed cases in the UK, the highest single-day rise since February 26, the Government said.

Six more people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the UK total to 127,860.

The #COVID19 Dashboard has been updated: https://t.co/XhspoyTG79 On Wed 09 June, 7,540 new cases and 6 deaths within 28 days of a positive test were reported across the UK. 40,710,319 people have now received the first dose of a #vaccine. 28,540,844 have received a 2nd dose. pic.twitter.com/2fenDJUGfu — Public Health England (@PHE_uk) June 9, 2021

The figures also show one in 10 UK local areas (38 out of 380) are currently recording Covid-19 rates above 100 cases per 100,000 people, which is the highest number of areas above this threshold since March 23.

They now include places like Blackpool, with 111.2 cases per 100,000, up week on week from 43.7; East Dunbartonshire (110.5, up from 64.4); Staffordshire Moorlands (100.6, up from 32.5); Leicester (100.5, up from 83.3); and Cheshire West & Chester (100.3, up from 31.2).

In total, 309 of the UK’s 380 local authority areas recorded a week on week rise in Covid-19 case rates in the latest figures – the highest proportion since the start of January.

All rates are for the seven days to June 5.

Although the rising cases could spark some concern, the majority of major hospital trusts in England are continuing to average no Covid-19 admissions, analysis from earlier this month showed.

Data show #COVID19 antibody positivity rates continued to increase across the UK in recent weeks. Our latest release looks at antibody levels and the percentage of people vaccinated across the nations of the UK https://t.co/ZCCiqfFNbw pic.twitter.com/3cifpgkBW9 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) June 9, 2021

However, a handful of trusts in virus hotspots, especially where the variant first identified in India is more prominent, are showing a small rise in numbers, including parts of Canterbury and Maidstone in Kent and areas in Bradford, West Yorkshire.

A support package has also been announced for Greater Manchester and Lancashire to tackle a local rise in the variant.

The number of confirmed cases across the UK has been rising since the start of the month, as just 3,165 had been recorded on the first day of June, almost doubling within three days.

But the figures are still lower than earlier this year, as the ONS estimated that 1,122,000 people had Covid-19 in the week to January 2.

Separate figures also published on Wednesday by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 153,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.