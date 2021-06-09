Clothes worn by Queen Victoria’s children to be auctioned

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A collection of vintage clothing worn by the children of Queen Victoria is to be auctioned next week.

An assortment of tiny shoes, gloves and socks, dated as early as the 1840s and said to be worth as much as £3,000, will go under the hammer at Kerry Taylor Auctions’ Vintage, Antique Textiles & Passion for Fashion sale on June 15.

They were kept in a wooden box by the children’s nanny, Mary Thurston, who was employed by the royal family for 22 years until 1867.

The items will go on sale next week (Kerry Taylor Auctions/ PA)

The collection includes a pair of grey wool and black patent ankle boots with “Princess Alice” inscribed on the sole, and a pair of ivory satin slippers worn by Victoria’s first child, also named Victoria.

There is also a pair of 13cm-long brown leather shoes with ankle straps, probably worn by Victoria’s third son Arthur, and a pair of shoes possibly for Albert Edward who grew up to become King Edward VII.

Two pairs of silk stockings once owned by Queen Victoria, each knitted with large imperial crowns and monogrammed VR, are also to be auctioned.

More recent items will also be available, including three British-made bespoke creations for Sarah, Duchess of York.

A dress once worn by the Duchess of York will be sold (Kerry Taylor Auctions/PA)

They are a teal printed day dress which was worn during a visit to the Berlin Wall in May 1989, a pink floral silk dress worn twice in 1987, and a bright green silk ensemble worn at Royal Ascot in 1991.

The most expensive of the three is said to be worth £300.