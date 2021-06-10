What the papers say – June 10

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The nation’s papers focus on the latest pandemic angles as well as US President Joe Biden’s arrival in the UK ahead of the G7 summit.

The i leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson “casting doubt” over the June 21 easing of lockdown restrictions.

But the Daily Mail says rising vaccination appointments and a booming economy should convince Mr Johnson to go ahead with Freedom Day as planned.

The Daily Mirror, meanwhile, says nearly a fifth of the nation’s pubs are facing closure by August due to Covid restrictions.

And The Guardian reports that care home operators say Health Secretary Matt Hancock was “repeatedly warned” of the risk of not carrying out Covid testing on people discharged from hospitals into care homes in March 2020.

Guardian front page, 10 June 2021: Hancock was warned of risks of not testing, say care homes pic.twitter.com/Xj1wb8xm54 — The Guardian (@guardian) June 9, 2021

In G7 news, The Times and Financial Times report on Joe Biden’s arrival, with the papers also saying the US President is set to press Mr Johnson on the Northern Ireland protocol.

TIMES: Biden accuses Johnson of ‘inflaming’ Irish tensions #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/h0Y1BlJgpK — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 9, 2021

FT: Biden to press Johnson on ending bitter Northern Ireland stand-off #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LNtbG7Zc5M — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 9, 2021

Elsewhere, more than 150 Oxford dons are protesting over Oriel College’s decision to keep a statue of Cecil Rhodes, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: '150 Oxford dons refuse to teach in Rhodes row'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/P8f9jjJJNy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 9, 2021

The Daily Express leads on a war of words between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the BBC after the broadcaster said the Queen was “never asked” if Harry and Meghan could name their new daughter after the monarch’s old nickname, Lilibet.

Metro leads on the trial of a teenager who murdered two sisters after allegedly making a pact with a “demon” to “sacrifice” women in order to win the lottery.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 SACRIFICED TO WIN LOTTO 🟥 Pact to kill 6 women every 6 months, jury told. 🟥 Note found at mum's house written in blood🟥 One victim discovered with 28 stab wounds#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SSjAi88fR1 — Metro (@MetroUK) June 9, 2021

And Brexit trade issues over sausages features on the front of the Daily Star.