Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to June 6, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (June 7-10) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 315 local areas in England, 272 (86%) have seen a rise in rates, 36 (11%) have seen a fall and seven are unchanged.

Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire continues to have the highest rate, with 937 new cases in the seven days to June 6 – the equivalent of 625.9 cases per 100,000 people.

This is up from 438.9 in the seven days to May 30.

Rossendale in Lancashire has the second highest rate, up slightly from 310.6 to 327.4, with 234 new cases.

Hyndburn – also in Lancashire – has the third highest, up from 191.3 to 320.8, with 260 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Blackburn with Darwen (438.9 to 625.9)

South Ribble (128.2 to 305.1)

Burnley (135.0 to 303.6)

Ribble Valley (149.5 to 310.4)

Salford (131.4 to 265.4)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on June 10 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

From left to right, it reads: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to June 6; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to June 6; rate of new cases in the seven days to May 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to May 30.

Blackburn with Darwen, 625.9, (937), 438.9, (657)

Rossendale, 327.4, (234), 310.6, (222)

Hyndburn, 320.8, (260), 191.3, (155)

Bolton, 313.0, (900), 378.4, (1088)

Ribble Valley, 310.4, (189), 149.5, (91)

South Ribble, 305.1, (338), 128.2, (142)

Burnley, 303.6, (270), 135.0, (120)

Salford, 265.4, (687), 131.4, (340)

Manchester, 241.3, (1334), 138.0, (763)

Preston, 216.6, (310), 146.0, (209)

Bury, 214.1, (409), 136.7, (261)

Stockport, 213.0, (625), 93.7, (275)

Pendle, 196.5, (181), 103.1, (95)

Chorley, 184.4, (218), 102.4, (121)

Wigan, 177.7, (584), 91.0, (299)

Trafford, 168.9, (401), 81.3, (193)

Rochdale, 167.3, (372), 98.0, (218)

Bedford, 157.0, (272), 153.5, (266)

Blackpool, 132.0, (184), 43.0, (60)

Cheshire East, 118.2, (454), 60.9, (234)

Oldham, 117.2, (278), 75.9, (180)

Tameside, 115.7, (262), 64.5, (146)

Cheshire West and Chester, 108.4, (372), 36.4, (125)

Kirklees, 107.1, (471), 117.6, (517)

Bradford, 107.1, (578), 56.9, (307)

Leicester, 105.9, (375), 86.4, (306)

Staffordshire Moorlands, 104.6, (103), 39.6, (39)

Bracknell Forest, 97.9, (120), 66.9, (82)

Luton, 96.7, (206), 79.8, (170)

Fylde, 92.8, (75), 86.7, (70)

Lambeth, 91.4, (298), 58.0, (189)

Wokingham, 91.2, (156), 60.2, (103)

Leeds, 89.5, (710), 49.2, (390)

Reigate and Banstead, 89.4, (133), 76.6, (114)

Reading, 84.7, (137), 93.3, (151)

Wandsworth, 82.5, (272), 29.7, (98)

Spelthorne, 80.1, (80), 33.1, (33)

Warrington, 79.5, (167), 23.3, (49)

Slough, 78.2, (117), 70.9, (106)

Southwark, 74.6, (238), 32.3, (103)

North Tyneside, 74.1, (154), 65.9, (137)

Newcastle upon Tyne, 74.0, (224), 42.9, (130)

South Oxfordshire, 72.5, (103), 36.6, (52)

Woking, 72.4, (73), 23.8, (24)

Calderdale, 72.4, (153), 55.3, (117)

Birmingham, 69.6, (795), 46.5, (531)

Selby, 67.3, (61), 16.6, (15)

Tower Hamlets, 66.8, (217), 25.9, (84)

Elmbridge, 66.5, (91), 16.8, (23)

Wyre, 66.0, (74), 25.0, (28)

Gloucester, 65.8, (85), 29.4, (38)

Charnwood, 65.6, (122), 64.0, (119)

Westminster, 65.4, (171), 31.8, (83)

Wakefield, 64.9, (226), 50.8, (177)

Kensington and Chelsea, 64.7, (101), 34.6, (54)

Hammersmith and Fulham, 63.7, (118), 29.2, (54)

High Peak, 63.7, (59), 51.8, (48)

Epsom and Ewell, 63.3, (51), 47.1, (38)

Central Bedfordshire, 62.4, (180), 42.3, (122)

Croydon, 61.8, (239), 48.9, (189)

Ealing, 61.1, (209), 48.6, (166)

Blaby, 61.1, (62), 58.1, (59)

Cheltenham, 61.0, (71), 10.3, (12)

Oxford, 61.0, (93), 32.8, (50)

Lancaster, 59.6, (87), 32.9, (48)

Hackney and City of London, 59.5, (173), 21.0, (61)

Kingston upon Thames, 58.0, (103), 76.6, (136)

Three Rivers, 57.9, (54), 47.1, (44)

Camden, 57.8, (156), 15.2, (41)

Mid Sussex, 57.6, (87), 15.9, (24)

Islington, 57.3, (139), 24.3, (59)

Haringey, 57.0, (153), 27.2, (73)

Sefton, 56.8, (157), 19.5, (54)

Hillingdon, 56.7, (174), 46.9, (144)

Northumberland, 56.1, (181), 13.6, (44)

Merton, 55.7, (115), 39.2, (81)

Richmond upon Thames, 54.5, (108), 20.2, (40)

Walsall, 54.3, (155), 35.0, (100)

Wirral, 53.7, (174), 29.6, (96)

Watford, 52.8, (51), 81.8, (79)

Liverpool, 52.6, (262), 20.3, (101)

Gateshead, 52.5, (106), 35.1, (71)

Brent, 52.2, (172), 38.5, (127)

Barnsley, 51.8, (128), 30.0, (74)

Rushmoor, 51.8, (49), 45.5, (43)

Milton Keynes, 50.8, (137), 34.9, (94)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, 50.8, (66), 32.3, (42)

Vale of White Horse, 50.7, (69), 31.6, (43)

Tewkesbury, 50.5, (48), 17.9, (17)

Nottingham, 50.5, (168), 25.5, (85)

Redditch, 50.4, (43), 30.5, (26)

Surrey Heath, 50.4, (45), 42.6, (38)

Telford and Wrekin, 50.0, (90), 27.2, (49)

Knowsley, 49.7, (75), 17.2, (26)

Bristol, 49.6, (230), 25.0, (116)

Oadby and Wigston, 49.1, (28), 21.0, (12)

South Tyneside, 49.0, (74), 27.2, (41)

North East Lincolnshire, 48.9, (78), 11.3, (18)

Dartford, 48.8, (55), 37.3, (42)

Aylesbury Vale, 48.1, (96), 30.6, (61)

Waltham Forest, 48.0, (133), 28.2, (78)

Daventry, 47.7, (41), 10.5, (9)

Greenwich, 47.6, (137), 36.5, (105)

Hounslow, 47.5, (129), 54.9, (149)

Lewisham, 46.8, (143), 28.8, (88)

Bromley, 46.6, (155), 38.5, (128)

Wycombe, 46.4, (81), 31.5, (55)

South Northamptonshire, 45.5, (43), 23.3, (22)

West Lancashire, 45.5, (52), 16.6, (19)

St. Helens, 45.4, (82), 20.5, (37)

Rushcliffe, 45.3, (54), 9.2, (11)

Halton, 44.0, (57), 8.5, (11)

Solihull, 42.1, (91), 26.3, (57)

Sandwell, 42.0, (138), 23.1, (76)

Sunderland, 41.4, (115), 14.0, (39)

Medway, 40.9, (114), 25.1, (70)

Sutton, 40.2, (83), 31.0, (64)

Canterbury, 39.9, (66), 25.4, (42)

West Oxfordshire, 39.8, (44), 16.3, (18)

Eden, 39.4, (21), 5.6, (3)

Melton, 39.1, (20), 31.2, (16)

South Bucks, 38.5, (27), 20.0, (14)

Newham, 37.9, (134), 25.2, (89)

Rugby, 37.6, (41), 14.7, (16)

Harborough, 37.3, (35), 22.4, (21)

Newark and Sherwood, 36.8, (45), 27.0, (33)

Harrogate, 36.7, (59), 20.5, (33)

Tamworth, 36.5, (28), 11.7, (9)

Gedling, 36.5, (43), 21.2, (25)

Wolverhampton, 36.5, (96), 10.6, (28)

Northampton, 36.1, (81), 9.3, (21)

Doncaster, 35.9, (112), 22.8, (71)

Welwyn Hatfield, 35.8, (44), 13.8, (17)

Sevenoaks, 35.6, (43), 24.0, (29)

Dacorum, 35.5, (55), 15.5, (24)

Maldon, 35.4, (23), 7.7, (5)

Hinckley and Bosworth, 35.4, (40), 24.7, (28)

East Hertfordshire, 34.7, (52), 17.4, (26)

Tandridge, 34.0, (30), 22.7, (20)

Hart, 34.0, (33), 31.9, (31)

Crawley, 33.8, (38), 12.5, (14)

North Warwickshire, 33.7, (22), 10.7, (7)

Brighton and Hove, 33.7, (98), 19.6, (57)

Mole Valley, 33.2, (29), 29.8, (26)

Cherwell, 33.2, (50), 9.3, (14)

East Northamptonshire, 32.8, (31), 30.7, (29)

Gravesham, 32.7, (35), 14.0, (15)

Forest of Dean, 32.3, (28), 11.5, (10)

Horsham, 32.0, (46), 13.2, (19)

Middlesbrough, 31.9, (45), 24.8, (35)

South Holland, 31.6, (30), 32.6, (31)

Chiltern, 31.3, (30), 21.9, (21)

York, 30.9, (65), 26.6, (56)

Hull, 30.8, (80), 21.6, (56)

Hambleton, 30.6, (28), 16.4, (15)

Barnet, 30.3, (120), 15.9, (63)

Wellingborough, 30.1, (24), 40.1, (32)

County Durham, 30.0, (159), 13.8, (73)

Sheffield, 29.8, (174), 24.6, (144)

Herefordshire, 29.6, (57), 8.8, (17)

East Hampshire, 29.4, (36), 6.5, (8)

St Albans, 29.0, (43), 13.5, (20)

Guildford, 28.9, (43), 14.8, (22)

Harrow, 28.3, (71), 34.2, (86)

Craven, 28.0, (16), 15.8, (9)

Coventry, 28.0, (104), 14.8, (55)

Basingstoke and Deane, 27.7, (49), 12.5, (22)

Redbridge, 27.5, (84), 21.0, (64)

Dudley, 27.4, (88), 26.1, (84)

Worthing, 27.1, (30), 24.4, (27)

Rotherham, 27.1, (72), 26.0, (69)

Havering, 27.0, (70), 15.4, (40)

North Hertfordshire, 27.0, (36), 15.7, (21)

Test Valley, 26.9, (34), 21.4, (27)

Cotswold, 26.7, (24), 5.6, (5)

Enfield, 26.7, (89), 15.3, (51)

Bromsgrove, 26.0, (26), 8.0, (8)

Southend-on-Sea, 25.1, (46), 13.1, (24)

Barking and Dagenham, 24.9, (53), 21.6, (46)

Runnymede, 24.6, (22), 13.4, (12)

Bexley, 24.6, (61), 22.2, (55)

Portsmouth, 24.2, (52), 31.6, (68)

Richmondshire, 24.2, (13), 3.7, (2)

West Berkshire, 24.0, (38), 28.4, (45)

Hertsmere, 23.8, (25), 21.9, (23)

Stoke-on-Trent, 23.8, (61), 19.1, (49)

North East Derbyshire, 23.7, (24), 6.9, (7)

South Gloucestershire, 23.5, (67), 9.8, (28)

Stroud, 23.3, (28), 5.8, (7)

East Riding of Yorkshire, 22.9, (78), 20.2, (69)

Wyre Forest, 22.7, (23), 18.8, (19)

North Lincolnshire, 22.6, (39), 15.1, (26)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, 22.5, (89), 8.3, (33)

Cambridge, 22.4, (28), 16.0, (20)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, 22.4, (29), 12.4, (16)

Corby, 22.2, (16), 37.4, (27)

Broxtowe, 21.9, (25), 11.4, (13)

Stockton-on-Tees, 21.8, (43), 18.2, (36)

Erewash, 21.7, (25), 6.1, (7)

Swindon, 21.6, (48), 16.2, (36)

North Somerset, 21.4, (46), 7.4, (16)

Peterborough, 21.3, (43), 16.3, (33)

North West Leicestershire, 21.2, (22), 27.0, (28)

Bath and North East Somerset, 21.2, (41), 9.8, (19)

Ashfield, 21.1, (27), 11.7, (15)

Lichfield, 21.0, (22), 18.1, (19)

Derbyshire Dales, 20.7, (15), 8.3, (6)

Breckland, 20.7, (29), 20.7, (29)

Plymouth, 20.6, (54), 11.1, (29)

Broxbourne, 20.6, (20), 13.4, (13)

Exeter, 20.5, (27), 12.2, (16)

Stevenage, 20.5, (18), 28.5, (25)

Windsor and Maidenhead, 20.5, (31), 15.2, (23)

South Staffordshire, 20.5, (23), 9.8, (11)

Bassetlaw, 19.6, (23), 8.5, (10)

South Derbyshire, 19.6, (21), 4.7, (5)

Warwick, 19.5, (28), 9.0, (13)

Brentwood, 19.5, (15), 15.6, (12)

Allerdale, 19.4, (19), 9.2, (9)

Stratford-on-Avon, 19.2, (25), 10.0, (13)

Huntingdonshire, 19.1, (34), 18.0, (32)

Epping Forest, 19.0, (25), 7.6, (10)

Castle Point, 18.8, (17), 5.5, (5)

Boston, 18.5, (13), 27.1, (19)

Winchester, 18.4, (23), 10.4, (13)

East Staffordshire, 18.4, (22), 18.4, (22)

Barrow-in-Furness, 17.9, (12), 10.4, (7)

Worcester, 17.8, (18), 39.5, (40)

West Lindsey, 17.8, (17), 19.9, (19)

Tunbridge Wells, 17.7, (21), 5.9, (7)

East Lindsey, 17.6, (25), 12.7, (18)

Copeland, 17.6, (12), 14.7, (10)

Uttlesford, 17.5, (16), 15.3, (14)

Colchester, 17.5, (34), 6.2, (12)

Lincoln, 17.1, (17), 11.1, (11)

South Cambridgeshire, 17.0, (27), 8.8, (14)

Gosport, 16.5, (14), 3.5, (3)

Wiltshire, 16.4, (82), 9.4, (47)

Derby, 16.3, (42), 10.5, (27)

Broadland, 16.1, (21), 15.3, (20)

Folkestone and Hythe, 15.9, (18), 14.2, (16)

Cannock Chase, 15.9, (16), 12.9, (13)

Mid Devon, 15.8, (13), 7.3, (6)

Kettering, 15.7, (16), 7.9, (8)

Eastleigh, 15.7, (21), 5.2, (7)

Fenland, 15.7, (16), 10.8, (11)

Chelmsford, 15.7, (28), 5.0, (9)

South Norfolk, 15.6, (22), 4.3, (6)

Arun, 15.6, (25), 9.3, (15)

Thurrock, 15.5, (27), 15.5, (27)

Mid Suffolk, 15.4, (16), 15.4, (16)

Dover, 15.2, (18), 13.5, (16)

Tonbridge and Malling, 15.1, (20), 9.1, (12)

Chichester, 14.9, (18), 9.1, (11)

Shropshire, 14.9, (48), 7.4, (24)

South Kesteven, 14.7, (21), 11.2, (16)

Sedgemoor, 14.6, (18), 3.2, (4)

North Kesteven, 14.5, (17), 6.0, (7)

East Cambridgeshire, 14.5, (13), 2.2, (2)

Adur, 14.0, (9), 6.2, (4)

Maidstone, 14.0, (24), 12.2, (21)

Scarborough, 13.8, (15), 24.8, (27)

Basildon, 13.4, (25), 9.6, (18)

Redcar and Cleveland, 13.1, (18), 14.6, (20)

Dorset, 12.9, (49), 3.4, (13)

Waverley, 12.7, (16), 7.1, (9)

West Devon, 12.5, (7), 1.8, (1)

Ashford, 12.3, (16), 8.5, (11)

New Forest, 12.2, (22), 3.3, (6)

Fareham, 12.0, (14), 12.9, (15)

Carlisle, 12.0, (13), 4.6, (5)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, 11.9, (18), 7.3, (11)

Tendring, 11.6, (17), 4.1, (6)

South Hams, 11.5, (10), 13.8, (12)

Harlow, 11.5, (10), 10.3, (9)

Rochford, 11.4, (10), 5.7, (5)

South Lakeland, 11.4, (12), 6.7, (7)

Norwich, 11.4, (16), 7.8, (11)

Hartlepool, 10.7, (10), 7.5, (7)

Lewes, 10.7, (11), 8.7, (9)

West Suffolk, 10.6, (19), 5.0, (9)

East Suffolk, 10.4, (26), 6.8, (17)

Mansfield, 10.1, (11), 21.0, (23)

Wealden, 9.9, (16), 6.2, (10)

Braintree, 9.8, (15), 5.9, (9)

Chesterfield, 9.5, (10), 10.5, (11)

Swale, 9.3, (14), 15.3, (23)

North Devon, 9.3, (9), 6.2, (6)

Southampton, 9.1, (23), 14.3, (36)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, 9.1, (52), 2.8, (16)

Malvern Hills, 8.9, (7), 15.2, (12)

Hastings, 8.6, (8), 11.9, (11)

North Norfolk, 8.6, (9), 7.6, (8)

Isle of Wight, 8.5, (12), 16.2, (23)

Thanet, 8.5, (12), 7.8, (11)

Darlington, 7.5, (8), 6.6, (7)

Teignbridge, 7.5, (10), 7.5, (10)

Bolsover, 7.4, (6), 6.2, (5)

Torridge, 7.3, (5), 7.3, (5)

Ipswich, 7.3, (10), 5.1, (7)

Rother, 7.3, (7), 10.4, (10)

Stafford, 7.3, (10), 9.5, (13)

Ryedale, 7.2, (4), 0.0, (0)

Somerset West and Taunton, 7.1, (11), 4.5, (7)

Great Yarmouth, 7.0, (7), 9.1, (9)

Wychavon, 7.0, (9), 9.3, (12)

East Devon, 6.8, (10), 4.1, (6)

Torbay, 6.6, (9), 11.0, (15)

Havant, 6.3, (8), 14.3, (18)

Amber Valley, 6.2, (8), 4.7, (6)

South Somerset, 5.9, (10), 5.3, (9)

Eastbourne, 5.8, (6), 4.8, (5)

Rutland, 5.0, (2), 20.0, (8)

Babergh, 4.3, (4), 4.3, (4)

Mendip, 3.5, (4), 4.3, (5)