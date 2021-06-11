Covid-19 vaccine pioneers celebrated in Queen’s Birthday Honours list

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The life-saving work of Covid-19 vaccine design and delivery is celebrated in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, with a host of awards going to the experts who transformed the UK’s pandemic response.

Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine mastermind Professor Sarah Gilbert and the ex-chair of the UK vaccine taskforce Kate Bingham are both recognised with damehoods.

Elsewhere, Manchester City footballer Raheem Sterling is made an MBE for services to racial equality in sport amid controversy over England fans booing players taking the knee at matches as a gesture against intolerance.

In the world of showbiz, ex-Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips is made a dame, as is Great British Bake Off star Prue Leith.